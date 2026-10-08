LASUTECH Students Light Up MAN’s Made in Nigeria Expo 2026

LASUTECH students lit up the three-day Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Made in Nigeria Expo 2026 (5-7 October), and the road to the expo began with a partnership.

Before the event, MAN signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the students, and exhibiting at the expo was one of the benefits of that agreement. Over the three days, young innovators from the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUTECH) put their work in front of manufacturers, industry leaders and visitors.

Watch to see the products, the people behind them, and what the MAN-LASUTECH partnership means for homegrown innovation and the future of Nigerian manufacturing.

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