The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has announced its 2026 Manufacturers Energy Security and Energy Efficiency Summit, holding on November 3 and 4 at Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton, Ikeja Free Zone.

At a press conference at MAN House, Ikeja, on Monday, October 26, 2026, manufacturers raised concerns about rising gas prices, unreliable electricity supply and the cost of switching to alternative energy sources.

In this video:

MAN President, Dr Ifeanyi Okoye, on DisCo accountability under the Band A and Band B tariffs and the launch of the Industrial Energy Cost Reduction and Adoption Programme

MAN Director-General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, on energy’s share of manufacturing costs and Nigeria’s competitiveness Chief John Aluya, Chairman of MAN’s Board of Directors, on how distribution companies should be assessed

Oweh Mba Sam, Acting Managing Director of Manufacturers Power Development Company Ltd (MPDCL), on solar, battery storage and affordable gas for industry Manufacturers on gas pricing and the financing burden of energy transition

The summit is organised by MPDCL, a MAN subsidiary, with GIZ and the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP). Theme: “Innovative Energy for Cost-Effective Smart Manufacturing with Structured Financing”.

Read the full story: https://bizwatchnigeria.ng/man-to-con…

Subscribe to BizWatch Nigeria for more business and economy coverage