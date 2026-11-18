How can Nigeria attract more foreign investment into its manufacturing and power sectors? In this exclusive interview on Bizwatch Nigeria, we speak with Dr. Ulf Brackmann (PhD), the Managing Director of ikapital.EU.

Dr. Brackmann shares invaluable insights into what foreign investors are looking out for, the challenges within the manufacturing and power sectors, and the strategic opportunities that can unlock economic growth. In this video, you will discover:

🔹 What foreign investors prioritize before committing capital.

🔹 Key opportunities in Nigeria’s manufacturing and power sectors.

🔹 Practical steps to improve investor confidence and ease of doing business.

🔹 Expert analysis on Nigeria’s economic outlook.

Dr. Ulf Brackmann (PhD) is the Managing Director of ikapital.EU, a leading advisory and investment facilitation firm bridging global investors with high-potential opportunities. Subscribe to Bizwatch Nigeria for more business news, expert interviews, and in-depth economic analysis.