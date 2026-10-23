Olam Agri Marks World Food Day 2026 with 600 Food Boxes for Vulnerable Families in Nigeria

Olam Agri has partnered with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative (LFBI) to distribute 600 food boxes to vulnerable households across Lagos, Kano, Nasarawa and Kwara States in commemoration of World Food Day 2026.

Each food box contains enough nourishment to support a family of five for two weeks, providing essential food items, including spaghetti, macaroni, semolina and vegetable oil.

Under this year’s theme, “Innovate Today. Nourish Tomorrow,” the initiative highlights the importance of partnerships, community support and sustainable food systems in tackling food insecurity in Nigeria.

In this report, BizWatch Nigeria highlights the impact of the initiative, perspectives from Olam Agri and the Lagos Food Bank Initiative, and the role of corporate partnerships in improving food access for vulnerable communities.

The intervention reinforces Olam Agri’s commitment to community well-being and the broader goal of achieving food security in Nigeria, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger.

Watch the full report for more.

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