LASU Spends Over 70% of Annual Budget on Diesel – VC

The Lagos State University (LASU) says it spent more than 70 per cent of its annual budget on purchase of diesel due to epileptic power supply to the institution.

Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, the Vice-Chancellor of the university made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Fagbohun said that poor power supply was not peculiar to the university but all sectors of the country.

He expressed concern at the rate the university was spending the chunk of its budget on diesel.

“If we have spent over 70 per cent of the annual budget on diesel alone within six months of the year, I wonder how we would manage the university with the remaining 30 per cent for the remaining months, ” he said.

The vice-chancellor, however, noted that the university was already thinking outside the box by loking for an alternative power supply as a means for regular electricity.

“Our Faculty of Science, Physics department in particular is already looking at the possibility of building a solar energy to be able to bail the university out.

“We are thinking out of the box and that we will launch soon, ” he said.