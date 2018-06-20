MANUFACTURING JOB | Graduate Commercial Operations Intern at CornerStone Staffing

MANUFACTURING JOB | Graduate Commercial Operations Intern at CornerStone Staffing

By Lolade .O
- June 20, 2018
- in JOBS, MANUFACTURING
87
0

CornerStone Staffing – Our Client, a big player in the FMCG Industry, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Commercial Operations Intern

Location: Lagos
Employment Type: Contract / Interim

Job Description

  • We are looking to recruit a Commercial Operations Intern. The Commercial Operations Intern will extract actionable insights from unstructured datasets and present a clear picture of the findings to help improve sales processes and drive the decision-making process.
  • This internship program is for 3 months and may be extended based on performance.

Components of the program include:

  • Aid Commercial teams/leaders to better understand and utilize KPIs/Dashboards and resolve any issues that may arise.
  • Transform complex data sets into a easy to use metrics in various analytics platforms (Tableau, SQL, Salesforce.com reporting, Excel).
  • Understand sales process, data and standard operating procedures.
  • Sales performance dashboard tracking.
  • Analyses sales information and pipeline data and recommends appropriate action plans.
  • Identify problem of poor performance as well as best practices to allow for further investigation and corrective action.
  • Support on leads, pipeline, customer visit, cross-selling process enhancement and standardization.

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Finance, Mathematics, Economics, Statistics, or Engineering
  • Minimum of 2:1
  • Minimum of 1 years’ experience working in a fast-paced corporate [plus internship opportunities]
  • Financial modelling and data analysis
  • Experience using Microsoft suite including Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, etc.
  • Strong analytical skills and ability to effectively communicate complex topics

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | Greensprings School Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (3 Positions)

Greensprings School, is an independent, non-partisan, day and