MANUFACTURING JOB | Graduate Commercial Operations Intern at CornerStone Staffing

CornerStone Staffing – Our Client, a big player in the FMCG Industry, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Commercial Operations Intern
Location: Lagos
Employment Type: Contract / Interim
Job Description
- We are looking to recruit a Commercial Operations Intern. The Commercial Operations Intern will extract actionable insights from unstructured datasets and present a clear picture of the findings to help improve sales processes and drive the decision-making process.
- This internship program is for 3 months and may be extended based on performance.
Components of the program include:
- Aid Commercial teams/leaders to better understand and utilize KPIs/Dashboards and resolve any issues that may arise.
- Transform complex data sets into a easy to use metrics in various analytics platforms (Tableau, SQL, Salesforce.com reporting, Excel).
- Understand sales process, data and standard operating procedures.
- Sales performance dashboard tracking.
- Analyses sales information and pipeline data and recommends appropriate action plans.
- Identify problem of poor performance as well as best practices to allow for further investigation and corrective action.
- Support on leads, pipeline, customer visit, cross-selling process enhancement and standardization.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Finance, Mathematics, Economics, Statistics, or Engineering
- Minimum of 2:1
- Minimum of 1 years’ experience working in a fast-paced corporate [plus internship opportunities]
- Financial modelling and data analysis
- Experience using Microsoft suite including Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, etc.
- Strong analytical skills and ability to effectively communicate complex topics
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY