LASU don urges Nigerian politicians to learn from peaceful US midterm elections

KEY POINTS

A Lagos State University lecturer, Hassan Suleiman, says the conduct of the US midterm elections offers lessons for Nigeria.

He urged Nigerian politicians to accept electoral defeats and congratulate winners rather than resort to hostility.

Suleiman also called on elected officials to prioritise public service, good governance and citizens’ welfare.

He said political parties and their supporters should promote peaceful coexistence and strengthen democratic institutions.

MAIN STORY

A university lecturer, Hassan Suleiman, has urged Nigerian politicians to learn from the conduct of the 2026 United States midterm elections, particularly the willingness of defeated candidates to accept results and congratulate their opponents.

Suleiman, Acting Head of the Department of Journalism and Media at Lagos State University (LASU), made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said the election, which saw the Democratic Party gain control of Congress from the Republican Party, demonstrated how political competition could take place without violence and prolonged post-election hostility.

The election also recorded notable milestones, including the emergence of Abdul El-Sayed as the first Muslim US senator from Michigan, James Talarico as the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Texas since 1988, and Gina Hinojosa as the first Black woman governor of Texas.

According to Suleiman, the willingness of candidates across party lines to concede defeat and congratulate winners was an important lesson for Nigeria as the country prepares for future elections.

He argued that political competition should not be treated as a struggle in which losing justifies hostility or attempts to undermine democratic institutions.

THE ISSUES

Suleiman said Nigerian politicians needed to move away from treating elections as do-or-die contests and embrace sportsmanship, regardless of party affiliation.

He maintained that democracy could not function effectively where political disagreements translated into bitterness, hostility and divisions among citizens.

Beyond electoral conduct, the LASU lecturer called on political office holders to regard public positions as responsibilities to serve rather than opportunities for personal enrichment.

He said elected officials should justify the confidence voters placed in them by improving citizens’ welfare, delivering good governance and fulfilling campaign promises.

Suleiman also emphasised the temporary nature of political power, urging leaders to exercise humility and avoid allowing the pursuit of office to create unnecessary divisions.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Politics is a game, and every political actor must understand that winning and losing are part of the democratic process.” – Hassan Suleiman, Acting Head, Department of Journalism and Media, LASU.

“Losing an election should not result in bitterness, hostility or attempts to undermine the system.” – Hassan Suleiman.

“Politicians should learn to congratulate their opponents when they win and maintain friendly relationships even when they belong to different political parties.” – Hassan Suleiman.

“Those elected into public offices should justify the confidence reposed in them by delivering good governance, improving the welfare of citizens and fulfilling their campaign promises.” – Hassan Suleiman.

WHAT’S NEXT

Suleiman urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to make national development, peaceful coexistence and the strengthening of democratic institutions priorities in Nigeria’s political process.

He said political leaders should recognise that public office is temporary and use their positions to serve citizens rather than deepen political divisions.

BOTTOM LINE

Suleiman’s message is that democratic competition should not end in hostility. He wants Nigerian politicians to accept electoral outcomes peacefully, maintain cordial relationships across party lines and demonstrate accountability through the delivery of public services.