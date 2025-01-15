Group Urges FG To Release Funds For Timely Project Completion

The National Coalition on Accountability and Probity in Governance (NCAPG) calls on the Federal Government to release funds urgently for ongoing and planned capital projects across Nigeria. The group stresses that timely funding will ensure project completion, boost job creation, and stimulate economic growth.

During a press conference, the National Coordinator, Igwe Ude Umanta, emphasizes the need for immediate financial support to contractors, highlighting the economic setbacks caused by limited capital flow and liquidity challenges.

Umanta outlines several key recommendations to address these challenges:

Immediate Release of Funds: Allocate resources to complete capital projects promptly, creating jobs and stimulating economic activity. Support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs): Provide access to affordable credit, tax incentives, and grants to help businesses recover and thrive. Transparent Debt Repayment Plans: Develop clear strategies for settling government debts to contractors and businesses, improving liquidity and restoring trust. Improved Communication: Regular updates on economic policies, reforms, and project progress will enhance transparency and build public confidence. Strengthened Monitoring: Enhance oversight mechanisms to ensure funds are used effectively and projects are delivered on schedule.

NCAPG emphasizes that strategic reforms and efficient capital flow management are essential for supporting entrepreneurs and driving long-term national development. The group believes timely financial interventions will set the groundwork for sustainable prosperity and foster confidence among private sector stakeholders.

The coalition concludes by urging the government to prioritize these measures, highlighting their importance in building a resilient and prosperous economy.