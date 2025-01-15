Environmental Group Calls For Immediate Action On Oil Leak, Fire Outbreak In Rivers Communities

The Environmental Defenders Network (EDN) urges authorities to address an ongoing oil leak from a wellhead near the New Calpur River in Asari Toru, Rivers State. The leak, which began in early January, has caused a fire that spreads through Bukuma and Buguma communities, damaging properties.

Chima Williams, EDN’s Executive Director, expresses concerns in a statement released by Media Manager Elvira Jordan in Yenagoa. Williams condemns the prolonged inaction, describing it as negligence by agencies responsible for environmental safety and disaster management.

“The oil leak has continued for too long. We received distress messages from the affected communities, and reports indicate the fire started after an Air Force helicopter was seen shooting to deter oil bunkerers near the wellhead,” Williams explains.

He emphasizes that the leak not only harms the environment but also poses significant health risks to local residents, calling for immediate action to contain the spill.

EDN calls on the Rivers State Ministry of Environment and the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency to take swift action to address the spill. The group also urges the military to adopt more environmentally responsible methods in combating oil theft and bunkering to minimize damage to both oil facilities and the surrounding environment.

“We urge the military to adopt professional and environmentally friendly approaches to combat oil theft, to prevent unnecessary destruction of oil infrastructure and ecosystems,” the statement reads.