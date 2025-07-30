Lagos Red Cross Flags Off Youth Camp To Tackle Drug Abuse, Cybercrime

The Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Red Cross Society has launched its 2025 Youths and Leadership Camp, a week-long programme aimed at steering Nigerian youths away from social vices such as drug abuse and cybercrime.

This year’s edition, which also marks the 60th anniversary of the camp, opened Tuesday in Lagos with over 450 participants and about 50 Red Cross officers in attendance.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Lagos Red Cross, Adebola Kolawole, said the initiative has empowered generations of young Nigerians through leadership training and mentorship.

“We are happy to be celebrating six decades of training and empowering youths — teaching them values that many have lost. It’s not just camping; it involves mentoring and equipping young people to be useful to themselves and the nation,” she said.

Kolawole added that the camp provides structured leadership training, culminating in certificate awards and long-term mentorship for participants.

Branch Secretary Olakunle Lasisi noted the Red Cross’s long-standing efforts in combating youth substance abuse and deviant behavior.

“We attract young people through social activities and use the opportunity to educate them about the dangers of drug abuse and cybercrime,” he said. “Anyone who participates in this camp has a chance at a better future.”

During the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, was decorated as a Red Cross Humanitarian Ambassador in recognition of his contributions to emergency response in the state.

In his remarks, Oke-Osanyintolu dedicated the honour to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commending the state government’s investment in emergency preparedness. He also announced that Lagos will soon become the first state in Nigeria to establish an Institute of Disaster Management.

“In October, Lagos will host all 36 state emergency agencies and NEMA to commemorate the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction,” he added.