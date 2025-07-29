Things To Check Before Renting An Apartment In Nigeria: The Ultimate Checklist

Let’s be honest: renting a decent apartment in Nigeria feels like a full-time job. You’re juggling site inspections, bargaining with agents, and mentally calculating how far your rent can stretch—especially with Lagos prices crawling up like they’ve got a personal vendetta against your wallet.

It’s more than just finding a house with four walls and a roof. You’re looking for a home that doesn’t come with daily frustrations tucked inside the fine print—or worse, hiding behind a fresh coat of paint.

If you’re a first-time renter, relocating for work, or just tired of your current place, here’s the checklist you didn’t know you needed. And even if you think you’ve got this, well… give it a glance. It might save you a lot of money—and stress.

1. Power Supply – How Many Hours of Light Do They Really Get?

Electricity in Nigeria isn’t just a utility—it’s a lifestyle metric.

You’re not just asking, “Do they have light?” What you really want to know is: How long does it last? Ask neighbours, shop owners, even the woman selling akara down the street—agents will always say it’s “stable.” Check if the house runs on prepaid or postpaid. A prepaid meter is your best friend; postpaid? Not so much. Those ones come with surprises—like unpaid debts from a ghost tenant.

And please, don’t wait till you move in to find out you’ll need to spend more on fuel than food.

2. Flooding & Drainage

You know how some streets look beautiful and peaceful—until the rain starts?

That’s when the true character of a neighbourhood comes out. Visit after a downpour if you can. Look at the gutters—are they blocked? Is the road waterlogged? Some compounds are like bathtubs during rainy season. And if water starts seeping into your apartment, say goodbye to your electronics and peace of mind.

3. Building Condition – Is That Crack Just “Decoration”?

Fresh paint hides many sins. But you’re not just renting beauty—you’re renting safety.

Check for cracks (especially diagonal ones), leaky ceilings, burnt sockets, or loose tiles. Knock the floor—does it sound hollow? It might pop off next week. Open windows, flush toilets, test water pressure. You’re not being difficult—you’re being smart. Because in Nigeria, once you pay, complaints fall on deaf ears.

4. Electricity Debts – Are You Paying For the Last Tenant’s Sins?

This one’s sneaky.

Even if the place has a prepaid meter, confirm there are no outstanding charges. Many new tenants start loading units only to find their balance mysteriously dropping. Why? Because NEPA (or “Disco”) is recovering an old debt. Always ask for the meter card history. And don’t forget other bills—LAWMA, water, estate fees. If you don’t ask, you’ll inherit it all.

5. Rent Agreement – Don’t Just Shake Hands

A handshake in Nigeria means nothing when the landlord wants to hike your rent mid-year.

Get everything in writing—how long your rent covers, when to renew, who handles repairs, the refund policy for caution fees. And yes, read the entire document. Don’t sign blindly, even if you’re in a hurry. Because one clause can ruin your living experience.

6. Size & Layout

Some rooms look spacious… until your furniture enters.

Visualise your things inside the space: your fridge, your wardrobe, your two-seater couch. Is there cross ventilation? Does sunlight come in, or is it always gloomy? Your comfort is more than floor space—it’s about how you feel living there. A stuffy apartment can mess with your mood. And mental health isn’t a luxury anymore—it’s survival.

7. Parking – Where Is Car

You see that nice compound? If there’s no parking space, think twice.

Street parking isn’t just inconvenient—it’s risky. Tow trucks, thieves, or “area boys” might come for your bumper. Ask about visitor parking too. You don’t want your friends arguing with the gatekeeper every time they come over. Peace of mind includes your car’s safety.

8. Security

Security isn’t just about padlocks anymore.

Ask about recent thefts. Look at the fencing—does it have barbed wire? Is there a gate man? Do the gates close properly? Check if the area has CCTV, motion sensor lights, or at least, a dog with a strong bark. Also, find out how far the nearest police station is. Because once it’s 2am and you hear footsteps, that’s not the time to start thinking about security.

9. Proximity – How Far Is Work, School

Traffic in Nigerian cities can drain your soul.

What seems like a short drive could become a two-hour crawl during rush hour. Before you rent, test the route at different times. Also, how far is the market? Your child’s school? Is there a gym nearby—or at least a buka that sells decent food? Convenience matters. A beautiful house far from everything will wear you out.

10. Noise & Neighbours

Some apartments are peaceful at 2pm, then turn into a party scene by 9pm.

Visit at night or on weekends. Is there a bar, church, mosque, or “one man with a speaker” nearby? Noise affects your sleep, your work-from-home hours, even your sanity. Also, your neighbours matter. A loud, hostile, or intrusive neighbour can make home feel like war zone.

Final Thoughts:

Finding a decent apartment in Nigeria is like dating—you’ve got to look beyond the surface. Ask questions, trust your gut, and remember that once you pay, you’re committed. A little extra inspection now can save you from a year of regrets. Your apartment shouldn’t be the reason you dread coming home.

So next time you’re about to sign that rent agreement, take a step back and tick off this list. Because in Nigeria, smart renters sleep better. Literally.