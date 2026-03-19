Thursday Chronicles: The ‘it’s finally over’ (but not really) edition

Hello, my fellow Survivors! Welcome to the most anticipated Thursday of the year. If you look closely at your neighbor’s eyes today, you’ll see a mix of spiritual holiness and a very deep, physical longing for a plate of hot Jollof rice at 2:00 PM.

We have reached the finish line! After 30 days of “Wait First” (literally), the moon is about to do us a favor. This Thursday is the official “Transition Phase”—that awkward gap between being a fasting saint and becoming a feasting legend. If you’re like most Nigerians, your brain is currently 10% on your work and 90% on the logistics of the public holiday. The Federal Government has already done the “God bless you” by declaring Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, 2026, as public holidays. We are officially in the “Sallah Vibes” zone!

Living through the end of Ramadan in Nigeria is a masterclass in endurance. You’ve spent the last month mastering your temper, your appetite, and your ability to work while your stomach is playing a bass guitar solo. You’ve survived the “Double Fasting” season with your Christian brothers, and now, the reward is here. But let’s be honest: the “struggle” isn’t quite over yet. Now comes the “Sallah Market Stress.”

Have you seen the price of meat lately? Or the price of a bag of rice? If you thought the “Fuel Price Fever” was bad, wait until you enter the market two days before Eid. You’ll see people negotiating with an intensity that would make a UN diplomat look like an amateur. The seller says #200,000; you say #50,000; and somehow, by the grace of the season, you meet in the middle and both walk away thinking you’ve won. It’s a beautiful, expensive dance.

The trend right now is the “Iftar to Eid” glow-up. People are prepping their white Jalabiyas, Abayas , Hijabs and their sharpest Agbadas. The barbershops and hair salons are currently looking like emergency wards, everyone wants a “Sallah Cut” at the same time. We are a people of packaging, after all. You might have been struggling with 1,250 Naira fuel all month, but on Friday? On Friday, we will look like we own the refinery!

Key Take-Home Points for the Sallah Transition

The Sallah “Tax”: Every price in the market has a hidden “Holiday Surcharge” right now. If you didn’t buy your ingredients last week, prepare your heart (and your wallet).

Every price in the market has a hidden “Holiday Surcharge” right now. If you didn’t buy your ingredients last week, prepare your heart (and your wallet). Holiday Logistics: Public holidays mean empty offices but busy roads. If you’re traveling for “Small Sallah,” leave early or prepare to become best friends with the car in front of you.

Public holidays mean empty offices but busy roads. If you’re traveling for “Small Sallah,” leave early or prepare to become best friends with the car in front of you. The Transition Diet: Don’t rush into the food on Friday morning like a person who hasn’t seen rice before. Your stomach needs a “soft landing.” Start small so you don’t spend the whole Eid in the toilet.

Don’t rush into the food on Friday morning like a person who hasn’t seen rice before. Your stomach needs a “soft landing.” Start small so you don’t spend the whole Eid in the toilet. Security Awareness: Festive seasons are busy times. Be vigilant, celebrate responsibly, and keep an eye on your surroundings while you’re enjoying the “Sallah meat.”

Lessons to Carry into the Feast

Virtues are for Life: Ramadan taught us love, generosity, and tolerance. Don’t leave those habits in the mosque on Friday morning. Carry the “New You” into the rest of the year.

Ramadan taught us love, generosity, and tolerance. Don’t leave those habits in the mosque on Friday morning. Carry the “New You” into the rest of the year. Charity is the Real Goal: Eid-ul-Fitr is about Zakat al-Fitr. Before you buy that expensive designer shoe for the party, make sure the person next door has a plate of food.

Eid-ul-Fitr is about Zakat al-Fitr. Before you buy that expensive designer shoe for the party, make sure the person next door has a plate of food. Disconnect to Reconnect: Use the two-day holiday to actually rest. Turn off the “Data is Life” notifications for a few hours and talk to your family.

Use the two-day holiday to actually rest. Turn off the “Data is Life” notifications for a few hours and talk to your family. Gratitude is the Best Seasoning: Whether you have a whole pot of meat or just a small piece of chicken, be grateful. You survived the fast, you’re alive to see the feast, and that is the biggest win of all.

As we wrap up this Sallah edition of the Chronicles, I want to wish all my Muslim faithful readers a massive Eid Mubarak! You’ve done the work, you’ve kept the faith, and now it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your discipline.

For the rest of us, let’s enjoy the public holiday, reach out to our friends for our “Sallah share,” and remember that in Nigeria, we celebrate together, no matter the name of the holiday. Take a breath, eat some meat, and avoid any “problem” that tries to find you this weekend.

See you next Thursday, hopefully with a full stomach and a very happy heart! Eid Mubarak!