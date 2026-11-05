Lagos police defend RRS officers for driving against traffic during emergency

By Emmanuella Opara | November 4th 2026

KEY POINTS

The Lagos State Police Command says officers responding to emergencies are permitted to drive against traffic under the National Road Traffic Regulations.

The clarification followed a viral video showing an RRS patrol vehicle travelling against the flow of traffic.

Police said the officers were responding to distress calls from motorists trapped in a traffic congestion.

The command warned that deliberately obstructing officers performing their duties could constitute an offence under the Nigeria Police Act.

MAIN STORY

The Lagos State Police Command has defended the decision of officers attached to its Rapid Response Squad to drive against traffic while responding to an emergency, citing provisions of the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2012.

The command gave the explanation on Wednesday following the circulation of a video showing an RRS patrol vehicle, marked ‘RRS Attack 07’, driving against the normal direction of traffic.

According to the police, the officers were responding to distress calls from motorists trapped in a traffic congestion and had been dispatched by the Command’s Control Room to clear the obstruction.

In a statement posted on its X handle, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Tijani Fatai, said the patrol team, led by an inspector, was the closest available police formation to the affected location.

He said the officers had to use the opposite lane to reach the source of the congestion and restore the free flow of traffic.

The command maintained that the manoeuvre was an operational decision intended to prevent the traffic obstruction from spreading to adjoining roads and disrupting economic activities.

It cited Regulation 158 of the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, which permits police officers responding to emergencies or engaged in civil protection to disregard prescribed road traffic signs, provided they exercise due regard for the safety of other road users.

The police also criticised individuals captured in the video for allegedly harassing and obstructing the officers during the operation.

The command said the individuals deliberately blocked the road, denying other motorists access, and described the action as unacceptable.

It further stated that obstructing police officers in the lawful discharge of their duties constitutes an offence under Section 98 of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020.

While acknowledging that citizens have the right to question police conduct, demand accountability and offer criticism, the command warned against intimidation, harassment, provocation and deliberate obstruction of officers.

It said it remained open to genuine complaints and public scrutiny but insisted that such actions must be carried out responsibly and within the law.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting citizens’ rights while seeking public cooperation for officers carrying out their duties.

THE ISSUES

The incident has brought attention to the circumstances under which police officers can disregard ordinary traffic rules while responding to emergencies.

Regulation 158 provides an exception for emergency and civil protection duties, but it also requires officers to consider the safety of other road users.

The command’s response also raises the issue of balancing police operational authority with citizens’ right to question the conduct of law enforcement officers. While the police maintain that obstruction of officers is an offence, their emergency powers remain subject to the safety conditions set out in the regulations.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The RRS patrol team, led by an Inspector of Police, was duly detailed by the Command’s Control Room following distress calls from individuals trapped in the same traffic congestion, requesting Police intervention to clear the obstruction and restore the free flow of traffic,” the Lagos State Police Command said.

“The team’s action was therefore a deliberate operational decision taken in the interest of public safety and the convenience of other road users, and not an act of arbitrary disregard for traffic regulations,” the command stated.

“The command remains open to genuine complaints, constructive criticism, and legitimate public scrutiny. However, these must be exercised responsibly and within the confines of the law,” it added.

WHAT’S NEXT

The police command says it will continue to respond to emergencies while ensuring that its officers exercise due regard for public safety.

It has also maintained that members of the public can submit complaints and question police conduct, provided they do not resort to intimidation or obstruction.

BOTTOM LINE

The Lagos police say officers may drive against traffic when responding to emergencies, but the exemption is conditional on protecting other road users. The command’s explanation places the focus on both the limits of emergency traffic powers and the need for accountability in their use.