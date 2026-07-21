Lagos pays N3.1bn compensation for infrastructure projects

Key points

Lagos State has disbursed N3.1 billion in compensation to 331 property owners.

The affected properties were acquired for infrastructure projects in Badagry, Epe, Ikorodu, Igbogbo and Ogba.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said all compensation claims were verified before payment.

The state said the exercise reflects its commitment to fairness and accountability.

Main story

The Lagos State Government has disbursed N3.1 billion in compensation to 331 property owners whose lands and buildings were acquired for major infrastructure projects across parts of the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the development on Monday in a post on his X account, saying the beneficiaries were property owners in Badagry, Epe, Ikorodu, Igbogbo and Ogba.

According to the governor, the compensation forms part of the state’s commitment to ensuring that residents affected by public infrastructure projects are treated fairly.

“Today, I presented N3.1 billion in compensation to 331 property owners whose land and buildings were acquired for key infrastructure projects across Badagry, Epe, Ikorodu, Igbogbo and Ogba,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the government recognised the impact of compulsory land acquisition on residents and businesses and had a responsibility to compensate affected property owners.

“As we build the roads and public infrastructure Lagos needs, we must also do right by the people whose lives are directly affected,” he said.

The governor disclosed that all compensation claims underwent verification before payments were approved.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by affected residents, noting that while the infrastructure projects would benefit millions of Lagosians, they should not come at the expense of fairness.

“Behind every property is a family, a home or a business. While these projects will benefit millions of Lagosians, I do not take the sacrifice of those who made them possible for granted.

“We made a promise to govern with fairness and accountability. Today was another opportunity to keep that promise,” he said.

Under Nigerian law, governments are required to compensate owners of properties acquired for public purposes.

The Lagos State Government has continued to acquire land for road expansion, urban renewal and other infrastructure projects aimed at improving transportation and public services across the state.

The issues

Compensation for compulsory land acquisition is a key legal requirement for infrastructure development, helping to protect property rights while enabling governments to execute projects considered to be in the public interest.

What’s being said

“As we build the roads and public infrastructure Lagos needs, we must also do right by the people whose lives are directly affected.” — Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State

What’s next

The state government is expected to continue implementing infrastructure projects across Lagos while processing compensation for eligible property owners affected by future acquisitions.

Bottom line

The N3.1 billion compensation payment underscores Lagos State’s effort to balance infrastructure expansion with its legal obligation to compensate residents whose properties are acquired for public projects.