NEPC boosts Benue exports with clusters, digital training

Key points

NEPC says it has established soybean, sesame, shea nut and yam export clusters in Benue.

The council is promoting digital tools to improve exporters’ competitiveness in global markets.

NEPC is also supporting product quality, certification and compliance with international export standards.

Exporters were urged to obtain certification and strengthen digital business profiles to access global opportunities.

Main story

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) says it is strengthening Benue State’s non-oil export sector through strategic interventions aimed at improving the global competitiveness of exporters.

The Benue State Coordinator of the council, Ms Ann Adulugba, disclosed this during a sensitisation workshop on enhancing exporters’ global competitiveness through digital tools in Makurdi.

Adulugba said the council had established export clusters for soybean, sesame seed, shea nut and yam to improve production, product quality, traceability, aggregation and access to international markets.

She added that NEPC was supporting exporters to improve product quality and obtain the certifications required for international trade while providing guidance on export standards, packaging and other market requirements.

According to her, the council is also promoting new export commodities such as ginger and hibiscus to diversify Benue’s export portfolio and create additional income opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs.

She attributed the progress to partnerships with stakeholders, including the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), commodity associations, cooperatives, development partners, government agencies and the private sector.

Adulugba described digital technology as an essential tool for exporters seeking to reach international buyers, market their products and improve business efficiency.

She urged participants to maximise the training opportunity and encouraged prospective exporters to register with NEPC and obtain an Exporter’s Certificate to access the council’s advisory services, market information, capacity-building programmes and other support initiatives.

Presenting a paper titled “The Seven Steps to Export Readiness: A Practical Guide for SMEs and New Exporters,” Mr Iyanuoluwa Ajayi of the NEPC Trade Information Department outlined the key requirements for businesses seeking to compete in international markets.

Ajayi identified strategic ambition, market research, market access, product identification and sourcing, product pricing, export finance and export documentation as the seven essential steps for export readiness.

He said businesses must understand their target markets, comply with international quality standards, adopt competitive pricing, secure appropriate financing and ensure accurate export documentation to avoid shipment delays and penalties.

According to him, export readiness is a continuous process that requires proper planning, learning and improvement.

Also speaking, Mr Taiye Ibiyeye, Senior Trade Promotion Officer in the NEPC Trade Information Department, urged businesses to conduct adequate research before entering export markets to avoid dealing in prohibited products and to ensure compliance with international trade regulations.

The Chief Executive Officer of Beauty Green Africa Limited, Mrs Alison Amuta, advised businesses to build strong corporate profiles and digitalise their operations to improve visibility and competitiveness in global markets.

Similarly, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Benue Investment Promotion Agency (BENIPA), Mr Johnpaul Kpenkaan, urged businesses to prioritise product quality, certification and standardisation to attract international buyers and investors.

Represented by Mr Michael Oguwche, Kpenkaan said quality finishing and compliance with recognised standards remained critical to expanding export opportunities.

Several business owners also showcased their products during the workshop.

The issues

Nigeria is seeking to diversify export earnings beyond crude oil by improving the quality, competitiveness and market access of agricultural and manufactured products through capacity building and compliance with international standards.

What’s being said

“The council had established soybean, sesame seed, shea nut and yam export clusters to improve production, product quality, traceability, aggregation and access to international markets.” — Ann Adulugba, Benue Coordinator, NEPC

What’s next

NEPC is expected to continue supporting exporters with training, certification guidance and digital tools as more businesses position themselves to access international markets.

Bottom line

By combining export clusters, quality improvement initiatives and digital capacity building, NEPC aims to strengthen Benue’s non-oil export base and improve the competitiveness of local businesses in global markets.