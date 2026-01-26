Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps Opens Recruitment Drive

The Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps has commenced an online recruitment exercise for Neighbourhood Safety Officers across all local government areas of the state.

Details of the recruitment were published on the official website of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA) and confirmed on Monday. The exercise targets Neighbourhood Safety Officer (Group B) positions on a full-time basis.

According to the agency, the recruitment is part of efforts to strengthen community-based policing and enhance security at the grassroots level.

“Join our community policing initiative to enhance safety and security at the grassroots level,” the agency stated in the notice.

Applicants are required to possess a minimum of Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE/WAEC) qualification and must be between 18 and 30 years old. Other requirements include physical fitness and a clean criminal record.

The application process is to be completed online through the agency’s official recruitment portal. Applicants are expected to fill out the application form and upload all required documents. Successful candidates will proceed to screening tests and interviews, after which shortlisted applicants will undergo onboarding.

The recruitment follows the approval of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the engagement of additional personnel into the Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

In a statement issued on January 9 via the agency’s official Facebook page, the General Manager of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency, Ifalade Oyekan, said the recruitment would boost the agency’s operational capacity and improve response times to security concerns at the community level.

Oyekan noted that the exercise aligns with the state government’s commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for residents, particularly within communities and around public schools.

The agency has urged eligible youths and residents to take advantage of the employment opportunity and ensure that all information provided during the application process is accurate and complete.