Lagos Motor Fair Starts Today

This year’s Lagos Motor Fair and Auto Parts Expo will take off today at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, with a good number of the leading brands of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, lubricants, additives, financials and security gadgets poised to showcase different classes of modern and innovative models, brands and services from their stables.

Chairman Organising Committee and BKG Exhibitions Managing Director Mr Ifeanyi Agwu said the 14th edition of the fair will be full of fun and innovative products will be on various stands.

“In what has become an auto mundial and show of strength among the indigenous and foreign firms in the automotive business, more firms are confirmed their participation in the events. More indigenous firms have confirmed to join over 70 foreign firms coming. They are going to display different types of world-class products and services from their stables,” he said.

According to Agwu, the Lagos Motor Fair remains the unparalleled gathering of established brands as well as new entrants ranging from passenger buses, cars, trucks, spare parts, accessories, lubricants, financials and many more, adding that the importance of continuously staging the show cannot be over-emphasised.

The Managing Director said this year’s edition is holding despite the current challenges confronting the sector and the economy to continuously utilise its platform to bring the relevant stakeholders to a point where “we can all forge a future for the growing sector. Over a decade now, the event has played the role of a unique forum to access and assess the capacities and potentials of the nations’ automotive sector.”