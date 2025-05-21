Stanbic IBTC Records N225.3bn Full-Year Profit, Grows PAT By 60%

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced a robust profit after tax (PAT) of N225.31 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 — a 60.23% increase compared to the N140.6 billion recorded in the previous year.

The announcement was made at the company’s 13th Annual General Meeting, where the financial services group, a member of the Standard Bank Group, unveiled its audited financial statements, highlighting sustained growth and operational resilience.

The Group’s net interest income surged by 78.26% to N823.31 billion, up from N461.86 billion in 2023. Profit before tax stood at N303.80 billion, while earnings per share rose to 1,710 kobo.

In line with its strong financial performance, the Board proposed a final dividend of 300 kobo per share, bringing the total dividend for the 2024 financial year to 500 kobo per share, reinforcing its commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders.

Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Sola David-Borha, attributed the Group’s performance to its ability to navigate macroeconomic challenges while executing strategic priorities.

“We are proud to report strong progress across our key focus areas as Nigeria’s leading end-to-end financial services provider,” she said.

“For the fourth consecutive year, our SME and retail banking segments ranked first in the 2024 KPMG Nigeria Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey — a clear endorsement of our client-centric strategy and commitment to service excellence.”

David-Borha added that the Group continued to expand its product offerings, scale technology platforms, and deepen strategic alliances to meet evolving customer expectations while upholding excellence.

Also speaking, the Acting Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Adekunle Adedeji, emphasised the importance of innovation and a customer-first culture in driving the Group’s success.

“Beyond the numbers, we strengthened our customer-first mindset, streamlined operations through digital innovation, and embedded sustainability across our business,” he said.

Looking ahead, Stanbic IBTC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economic growth by broadening access to credit, driving financial inclusion, and empowering entrepreneurs and young people.

Despite prevailing macroeconomic pressures, the Group remains optimistic about its ability to scale impact, accelerate growth, and enhance stakeholder value.

Meanwhile, The PUNCH reports that Stanbic IBTC Holdings posted a profit after tax of N82.06 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, representing 80% growth from the N45.64 billion reported in the same period of 2024.

Naira Strengthens To N1,625/$1 In Parallel Market, Gains Traction At Official Rate