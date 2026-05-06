AIICO Insurance reports 14% growth in gross written premium for Q1 2026

Key Points

AIICO Insurance Plc recorded a gross written premium of ₦62.58 billion for the period ending March 31, 2026, marking a 14% increase from ₦54.81 billion in 2025.

Insurance revenue grew by 12%, rising from ₦32.81 billion to ₦36.67 billion.

Net investment income before fair value changes saw a significant 46% jump to ₦18.81 billion.

Profit before tax increased by 13% to ₦5.85 billion, while total profit for the period rose 12% to ₦5.22 billion.

Total assets expanded by 12% to ₦652.77 billion as of March 31, 2026.

Main Story

AIICO Insurance Plc has demonstrated strong financial resilience in its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2026, released via the Nigerian Exchange Ltd.

The company’s gross written premium climbed to ₦62.58 billion, driven by a 12% rise in overall insurance revenue.

Despite a 24% surge in insurance service expenses, which reached ₦24.64 billion and slightly dampened the service results from issued contracts, the firm maintained a marginal growth in its total insurance service result.

The quarter was characterized by exceptional investment performance, with net fair value gains on financial assets reaching ₦9.77 billion—a sharp turnaround from the marginal loss recorded in the same period last year.

This investment strength bolstered the company’s bottom line, leading to an improved earnings per share of 14k. With total equity now standing at ₦104.27 billion, the insurer appears well-positioned to navigate the evolving fiscal landscape.

The Issues

Insurance service expenses climbed 24% to ₦24.64 billion, putting pressure on service margins.

The result from insurance contracts issued fell by 6% to ₦12.03 billion due to the increase in expenses.

While overall profit was strong, the insurance service result itself grew by only 3%.

What’s Next

The company will likely focus on managing its “insurance service expenses” to protect its margins from further declines in contract results.

Analysts will monitor whether the “strong investment performance” can be sustained throughout 2026 to offset operational costs.

Further growth in “total assets” is expected as the firm leverages its increased shareholders’ funds for market expansion.

Bottom Line

AIICO Insurance successfully leveraged a 46% increase in investment income and ₦9.77 billion in fair value gains to overcome rising service expenses and post a 12% increase in total profit for the first quarter of 2026.