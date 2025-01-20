Lafarge Africa Empowers Customers With 155 Trucks To Boost Business Operations

Lafarge Africa, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting customer growth and operational excellence through the allocation of 155 trucks aimed at enhancing logistics capabilities.

This milestone initiative underscores Lafarge Africa’s dedication to empowering customers and fostering long-term partnerships built on mutual growth and success.

Speaking at the truck allocation ceremony, Gbenga Onimowo, Commercial Director of Lafarge Africa Plc, represented by Babatunde Odufote, Head of Sales, Lagos, described the initiative as transformative for the company and its customers. “Today marks a transformative moment in Lafarge Africa’s unwavering commitment to our customers’ success.

These trucks are more than just vehicles; they are tools of empowerment designed to enhance supply chain control, strengthen market presence, and unlock new business opportunities. This is not just an investment in logistics; it’s an investment in our shared vision for progress and sustainable growth,” he said.

Highlighting the operational significance of the initiative, Osaze Aghatise, Logistics Director of Lafarge Africa, represented by Ogbonna Arua, Head of Logistics Projects, said, “Logistics is a cornerstone of any business, particularly in the construction and building materials industry.

Timely and efficient delivery of products is essential for meeting project timelines, satisfying customers, and maintaining our competitive edge. With these 155 trucks, we are equipping our customers to deliver Lafarge products with greater efficiency, ensuring reliability and excellence in service delivery across the nation.”

The beneficiaries of the truck allocation expressed their excitement and gratitude for the initiative. Abiodun Akinleye, of Abiodun Akinleye Nigeria Enterprises, a long-time Lafarge partner, remarked: “This initiative will help us expand our market reach and grow our businesses. With Lafarge’s support, we can significantly increase our capacity—from handling 5,000 or 10,000 tons monthly to potentially 20,000 tons. The results will undoubtedly be evident.