LAFARGE AFRICA ACHIEVES RECORD SALES OF 697BN; OPERATING PROFIT At 192bN, UP BY 89%; PAT UP BY 96% TO CLOSE AT 100BN

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company and manufacturers of a range of cement brands has released its audited financial statement, recording a revenue of N696.76Billion for the 2024 financial year.

The growth in revenue represents an increase of 72% from N405.50 billion that was recorded in the corresponding period in 2023. A breakdown analysis of the audited result also revealed that operating profit for the company in the financial year ended 2024 grew from N102.02billion in the corresponding period in 2023 to N193.01billion, representing an 89% significant rise.

According to the result released by NGX, the earning per share for the company for the 2024 financial year rose by 96%, moving from 3.17 to 6.22. A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi noted that despite inflationary pressure on purchasing power which has affected the business, the Nigerian Infrastructure and construction sector has witnessed tremendous growth.

Alade-Akinyemi described the company’s outstanding financial performance as a testament to its strong market positioning, strategic initiatives drive on Volume growth, decarbonizing its environment though emission reduction and converting waste into energy.

We also leveraged on innovation and operational efficiency to deliver strong products and solutions into the building market, drive cost improvement, creating a great environment for our people to thrive and delivering value to our stakeholders.

He explained that despite a challenging business environment, the company remained resilient,

leveraging innovation and green growth in line with its sustainability ambitions, while also delivering value to its stakeholders.

”Lafarge Africa Plc remains committed to strengthening its leadership position in offering environmental friendly building solutions, while driving long-term profitability,” he said.

“We maintain our positive outlook for 2025, with market recovery expected to continue at similar growth with 2024. We will continue to maximize volume opportunities across our markets and actively manage our costs. We remain committed to our sustainability ambitions and strategy of ‘Accelerating Green Growth’ through innovative building solutions and delivery of stakeholder value,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to its esteemed customers, employees and all other stakeholders for their commitment, despite the macroeconomic headwinds being experienced in the industry.

About Lafarge Africa Plc

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Sub-Saharan Africa building solutions company is a member of Holcim Limited, a world leader in building solutions accelerating our world’s green transformation. Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.

Lafarge Africa leverages on its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in the building and construction industry in Nigeria. Additional information is available on the web site at www.lafarge.com.ng

About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 27.0 billion in 2023. Our 63,448 employees are driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet across our regions to improve living standards for all. We partner with our customers to offer the broadest range of advanced solutions, from sustainable building materials ECOPactand ECOPlanet, to our circular technology ECOCycle®, all the way to Elevate’s advanced roofing and insulation systems.

Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com