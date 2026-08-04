Okonjo-Iweala urges Delta to leverage global trade opportunities for industrial growth

Key points

WTO Director-General, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has urged Delta State to position itself as Nigeria’s next industrial hub by capitalising on emerging global trade opportunities.

She said global supply chain shifts and African economic integration present fresh opportunities for investment and export growth.

Okonjo-Iweala commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s $100 million Viability Guarantee Fund aimed at de-risking investments.

She called for investments in Special Economic Zones, digital infrastructure, agriculture, aquaculture and gas development.

The WTO chief stressed that execution, strong institutions and fiscal discipline—not natural resources alone—are essential for sustainable economic development.

Main Story

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has called on the Delta State Government to position itself to take advantage of emerging global trade opportunities capable of transforming the state into Nigeria’s next industrial hub.

Okonjo-Iweala made the call on Monday at the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit 2026 held in Asaba, with the theme, “Harnessing Our Strengths, Unlocking Our Potential.”

She said ongoing shifts in global supply chains, driven by geopolitical developments, technological advancements and changing production patterns, were creating new opportunities for economies prepared to invest in industrialisation, infrastructure, digital technology and value-added production.

According to the WTO chief, although the global economy continues to face challenges from rising tariffs, climate change and geopolitical tensions, international trade has remained resilient, offering significant opportunities for countries and regions ready to compete.

She disclosed that global trade in goods and services reached $34.6 trillion in 2025, while Africa’s merchandise exports grew by more than 10 per cent, reflecting the continent’s expanding role in global commerce.

Okonjo-Iweala described the ongoing diversification of global manufacturing away from traditional production centres as a form of “re-globalisation,” noting that Delta State could benefit substantially by creating an enabling environment for investors.

She identified the state’s abundant natural gas reserves, coastline, seaports, fertile agricultural land, solid mineral resources and educational institutions as competitive advantages that could support industrial expansion.

The former Nigerian finance minister also commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for launching a $100 million Viability Guarantee Fund, describing it as a strategic initiative that would reduce investment risks and improve investor confidence.

She stressed that sustainable development depends not only on natural resources but also on effective policy implementation, infrastructure maintenance, institutional strength and prudent fiscal management.

To accelerate industrialisation, Okonjo-Iweala urged the state government to establish world-class Special Economic Zones supported by reliable electricity, efficient transport networks, water supply and digital infrastructure.

She further encouraged Delta to prioritise value addition in agriculture by processing commodities locally, improving product quality, expanding access to finance and connecting producers to international markets.

Highlighting opportunities in the blue economy, she noted that Nigeria continues to spend nearly $1 billion annually importing fish despite possessing abundant aquatic resources capable of supporting domestic production.

She therefore called for increased investment in aquaculture, fish processing, cold-chain logistics and sustainable fisheries management.

Okonjo-Iweala also urged the state to maximise its gas resources to support industrial clusters and power generation while investing in digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence to prepare its workforce for the future of global trade.

She encouraged Delta to leverage opportunities provided by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and concluded by urging the state to build on its existing strengths.

The Issues

Limited infrastructure continues to constrain industrial development and investment attraction.

Heavy dependence on exports of raw materials reduces opportunities for higher-value manufacturing and job creation.

Weak implementation of economic policies can undermine investor confidence despite abundant natural resources.

Nigeria’s significant dependence on imported food products, including fish, highlights gaps in domestic value chains.

The growing digital economy requires increased investment in technology, innovation and workforce development.

What’s Being Said

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organisation

“Despite global uncertainty, trade has remained resilient. That means opportunities still exist for Delta, Nigeria and Africa. The question is whether we are ready to seize them.”

“The opportunities are here. What remains is for Delta to prioritise, execute and compete for global investments.”

“Fiscal discipline is extremely important. Without it, it will be difficult to build the Delta we all want.”

“What matters is execution. Development comes from proper implementation, maintenance of infrastructure, strong institutions and clear priorities.”

“It is not enough to produce crops. You must process them, improve quality, meet international standards, provide financing backing and connect producers to markets.”

“The future of global trade is increasingly digital. Young people and women are already participating in the digital economy.”

“Don’t neglect the gold in your own backyard.”

What’s Next

Delta State is expected to build on the recommendations from the summit by strengthening its investment climate, expanding industrial infrastructure and implementing policies that promote value-added production.

Stakeholders will also monitor the rollout of the $100 million Viability Guarantee Fund, the development of Special Economic Zones and initiatives aimed at boosting agriculture, gas utilisation, digital innovation and exports under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Bottom Line

Okonjo-Iweala’s message reinforces the need for Delta State to move beyond resource dependence by investing in infrastructure, industrialisation and digital innovation. With favourable global supply chain shifts and expanding African trade opportunities, the state’s ability to execute sound policies could determine its emergence as a leading investment and manufacturing destination.