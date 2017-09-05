La Liga Asks UEFA To Probe Man City’s Summer Spending

La Liga, Spain’s football league, has asked UEFA to investigate Manchester City’s summer of heavy spending in the transfer market.

According to Sky Sports, the Spanish league says the club’s financial power “distorts European competitions” and “is irreparably harming the football industry”.

Javier Tebas, La Liga president, was said to have also urged Uefa to investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain breached Financial Fair Play rules.

In a letter written in August, he requested the body to look into PSG’s “history of noncompliance”.

Uefa, the UK Guardian reports, has acknowledged receipt of his letter but said there’s no ongoing investigation into Manchester City’s summer transfer spending.

A UEFA spokesperson was quoted as saying: “There is no investigation into Manchester City with regards to FFP regulations. Any reports mentioning such an investigation are unsubstantiated.”

The European football governing body had on Friday said it will investigate whether PSG was flouting rules aimed at controlling excessive spending by Europe’s top clubs.

PSG and Man City spent millions of pounds in the current transfer window.

While City spent £50m on prising Kyle Walker away from Tottenham and £42.9m to buy left-back Benjamin Mendy from Monaco, PSG broke the world transfer record with the signing of Brazilian forward Neymar from Barcelona for £200m.