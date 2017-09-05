Cameroun Hold Nigeria To 1-1 Draw In Second Leg of WC Qualifier

The Super Eagles were on Monday held to a 1-1 draw by the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon during their second leg World Cup qualifier in Yaounde.

The first leg played last Friday in Uyo ended with Eagles trouncing the African champions 4-0.

Moses Simon got on the score sheet for Nigeria in the 30th minute with a left-footed volley after a poor clearance of Odion Ighalo’s shot by Cameroon goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa.

A careless challenge from Nigeria’s goalie Ikechukwu Ezenwa on Djoum Arnaud cost the Eagles a penalty which substitute Vincent Aboubakar converted in the 75th minute.

Though Cameroon dominated possession, Nigeria’s backline was firm enough to keep them at bay through out the 90 minutes.

The Super Eagles remain atop group B with 10 points, five ahead of Zambia and seven ahead of the Indomitable Lions.

If Algeria beat Zambia tomorrow, Nigeria will become the first African country to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.