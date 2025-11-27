Tinubu Declares Nationwide Security Emergency, Approves 20,000 Additional Police Recruits

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday declared a national security emergency, directing the Nigerian Police Force and the Armed Forces to embark on accelerated recruitment to counter escalating security threats across the country.

In a statement released from the State House, Tinubu confirmed that the police would immediately recruit an additional 20,000 officers—expanding the total number of new intakes approved this year to 50,000. The president also authorised the temporary use of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps as training centres to fast-track the preparation of new personnel.

“Given the evolving security situation, I have declared a nationwide security emergency and approved additional recruitment into the Armed Forces,” the statement read. “The police are to recruit 20,000 more officers, bringing the total intake to 50,000.”

Tinubu added that despite earlier approvals to upgrade police training facilities nationwide, police authorities are now permitted to convert NYSC camps into training depots where necessary. He also directed the re-training of officers withdrawn from VIP protection duties so they can be redeployed to high-risk regions.

The president empowered the Department of State Services (DSS) to mobilise and deploy trained forest guards to flush out violent groups operating within the nation’s forests, while also authorising the recruitment of more personnel for this specialised operation.

“This is a national emergency,” Tinubu said. “We are reinforcing our security deployment, particularly in areas most affected by violence. Every Nigerian must contribute to securing our country.”

Tinubu commended security agencies for recent rescue operations, including the recovery of 24 abducted schoolgirls in Kebbi State and 38 kidnapped worshippers in Kwara State. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to securing the release of students still held captive in Niger State and honoured soldiers killed in recent operations, including Brigadier-General Musa Uba.

The president urged lawmakers in the National Assembly to begin reviewing constitutional provisions to allow states to establish state police where necessary. He also encouraged local governments and religious institutions to strengthen security arrangements.

Tinubu emphasised the importance of the new Livestock Ministry in resolving longstanding clashes between farmers and herders. He appealed to herders to embrace ranching, abandon open grazing, and surrender illegal weapons.

“Ranching remains the sustainable model for livestock management and peaceful coexistence,” he said. “The Federal Government will work with states to implement long-term solutions.”

He further warned against establishing boarding schools in unprotected remote areas and advised religious centres to maintain close coordination with security agencies, especially in vulnerable communities.

The president closed by urging citizens to remain vigilant: “We must not give in to fear. Report suspicious activity and cooperate with security agencies. United, we will overcome these threats. May God bless Nigeria and protect our armed forces.”