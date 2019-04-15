Konga in Acquisition Talks with Pharmacy Chain

Negotiations are understood to be at the final stage for the acquisition.

According to Co-CEO, Konga Group, Prince Nnamdi Ekeh who confirmed the development, a quality health sector is a major area of focus for the Konga Group and her investors.

“It is true that we have all the necessary approvals of the Board to launch the most integrated genuine drug availability and delivery project by the third quarter of this year. We already have a commitment of a huge amount from a foundation (name withheld) to subsidize the cost of last mile delivery to some classified persons and organizations.

“We also have the approval to import digital lab equipment to test some batches of drugs supplied to our pharmacies nationwide by manufacturers and distributors to make sure they meet global standards.

“We consider this as purely not a commercial rollout because there is social content to it. We are going to partner with stakeholders up to the village level to make sure this happens.

“The roadmap to our quality health project is clear and we are sure it will be a rewarding experience for Nigerians. We will release more information in the month of August but rest assured that, the technology that will drive the network is ready and certified,” he disclosed.

Acquired by the Zinox Group from previous owners, South Africa’s Naspers and Swedish investment firm, AB Kinnevik in January 2018, Konga has undergone a huge transformation that has seen its value grow astronomically over the past 12 months.

The company, widely projected to become the first e-Commerce venture to turn profitable on the African continent, has creatively resolved some of the biggest challenges that have hobbled other players in the Nigerian and African e-Commerce scene, including logistics, payment, warehousing, last mile delivery, product quality and customer satisfaction, among others.

Source: Brand Spur