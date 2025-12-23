Dangote Refinery Launches Hotline To Curb Petrol Overpricing At MRS Stations

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has launched a nationwide toll-free hotline to enable consumers report MRS Oil Nigeria Plc filling stations selling petrol above the approved pump price of ₦739 per litre.

The refinery said the dedicated line — 0800 123 5264 — is open to members of the public to report pricing infractions at MRS outlets across the country. MRS is among the major marketers retailing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supplied by the Dangote Refinery.

The initiative follows the refinery’s recent rollout of nationwide petrol sales at ₦739 per litre, a pricing policy it said was designed to moderate fuel costs, enhance market stability and offer relief to Nigerians, particularly during the festive season.

In a statement, the refinery urged consumers to refrain from purchasing petrol above the approved price where locally refined fuel is available at a lower cost.

“We encourage Nigerians to report any MRS station selling PMS above ₦739 per litre,” the company said, noting that the hotline is part of broader efforts to promote transparency, accountability and consumer protection in the downstream petroleum sector.

Dangote Refinery assured Nigerians of its capacity to sustain nationwide supply, citing a daily production capability of about 50 million litres. It also warned marketers against exploiting the price reduction through artificial scarcity or other sharp practices.

The company further called on relevant regulatory agencies to intensify monitoring and ensure strict compliance, urging appropriate sanctions against marketers found violating pricing guidelines.

Industry analysts say the refinery’s intervention could significantly reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuel and ease pressure on foreign exchange, though they stress that effective enforcement remains critical to achieving full compliance at retail outlets.

Consumers were advised to remain vigilant, report suspected violations through the hotline and resist purchasing petrol above the approved price.