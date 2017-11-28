Kirusa Launches New Konnect Portal for Enterprises

Kirusa, a global leader in communication solutions over data networks for consumers and enterprises, today launches its Konnect Portal to enable enterprises drive customized flash call marketing campaigns.

With the Konnect Portal, enterprises can create, test, launch and manage flash call campaigns at their own pace, and on their own terms, within a short duration and without external interference. To do this, an enterprise can buy distinct mobile numbers, either long or short, for specific campaigns. These numbers can be advertised on marketing collateral, targeted at prospective and existing customers.

Flash call campaign is valuable to enterprises as it can be used to encourage customers to “flash-a-call” in order to express interest, pledge to a cause, enter a contest, vote or give feedback, hence making it a viable and an innovative lead generation, pull marketing tool. This creates an additional platform for customers to reach out to brands, easily.

Speaking on the launch of the portal, Surinder Anand, Kirusa’s Vice President Product, said: “In Africa, we are witnessing a higher usage of mobile devices compared to any other electronic device. Hence the need to create a viable platform for enterprises to engage with their consumers via mobile. With the Konnect Portal, enterprises can own, customize and monitor their marketing campaigns, and generate leads, all within the same portal.”

Commenting, Ebenezer Amankwah, Corporate Relations Manager, Vodafone Ghana said: “Our efforts during the Ebola campaign highlighted mobile technology and innovation in action through effective partnerships. Kirusa Konnect proved an able and efficient partner in how we were able to get our key messages across to Ghanaians. I dare say it was one of the many reasons why Ghana recorded no case of the disease.”

The Kirusa Konnect Portal, which is already integrated with all the carriers in Ghana, will bring programmatic voice solutions to the region using APIs, hence allowing enterprises incorporate flash calling into their solutions.

Hannah Acquah, CEO TKC Africa said, “TKC Africa would like to appreciate Kirusa for the continuous partnership and all the support in making our project, the 3FM Business Pitch competition a success. We are impressed with the quality of service provided by the Kirusa team and look forward to continuous co-operation as we officially launch the 3FM Business Pitch Season One this April 2017.”

Today, the portal goes live in Ghana with subsequent releases in other countries across Africa.