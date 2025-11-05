President Tinubu Nominates Kingsley Ude To Lead Science, Innovation And Technology Ministry

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Kingsley Tochukwu Ude (SAN) as the new Minister of Science, Innovation, and Technology. Ude is to replace Uche Nnaji, who resigned from the position in October.

The president’s nomination was contained in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during Tuesday’s plenary. The letter was referred to the Committee of the Whole for screening and confirmation.

If confirmed, Ude will take over the ministry at a crucial time for Nigeria’s push in science, research, and innovation. He currently serves as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu State, where he is known for his policy and legal expertise.

Analysts say the appointment is significant for two reasons. First, it restores Enugu’s representation at the federal level. Second, it puts an experienced lawyer in charge of a ministry driving Nigeria’s industrial and technology ambitions.

However, some observers note that Ude’s legal background may present an early challenge. They believe he will need strong technical advisors and clear policy direction to succeed in a science-led ministry.

The Ministry of Science and Technology plays a key role in developing Nigeria’s manufacturing and innovation ecosystem. Stakeholders expect Ude to focus on research investment, technology transfer, and partnerships between government and the private sector.

His appointment also comes at a time when the federal government is working to deepen local production and innovation.

Recently, BizWatch Nigeria reported that the Federal Government and the European Union are set to hold a High-Level Health Investment Forum to strengthen Nigeria’s manufacturing base.

Ude’s leadership will be closely watched by investors and industry players. His ability to link science, technology, and economic growth could determine how fast Nigeria achieves its industrial goals.

The Senate is expected to begin Ude’s confirmation process in the coming days.