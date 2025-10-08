Nnaji Resigns As Minister Over Certificate Scandal

The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, has resigned from his position following allegations of certificate forgery.

Nnaji tendered his resignation on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, after reports surfaced accusing him of presenting a fake degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). The institution has publicly denied that he was ever a student.

An online newspaper had earlier published findings that questioned the authenticity of his academic qualifications, prompting widespread calls for his resignation.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accepted Nnaji’s resignation, thanking him for his service and wishing him success in his future endeavours.

In his resignation letter, Nnaji expressed gratitude to the President for the opportunity to serve the country, while describing the allegations as a smear campaign orchestrated by political adversaries.

Nnaji, who was appointed in August 2023, served for just over a year before the controversy forced his exit from the Federal Executive Council.