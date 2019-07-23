Keyamo, Saraki, Aregbesola, Mamora, Sylva, Akume Make Buhari’s Ministerial Shortlist

Keyamo, Saraki, Aregbesola, Mamora, Sylva, Akume Make Buhari's Ministerial Shortlist

July 23, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded names of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate.

In a letter addressed to Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and read at plenary on Tuesday, the nominees include Festus Keyamo, SAN; former Senator Gbemisola Saraki; former governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola; former Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora; former governor of Bayelsa state, Timipre Sylva; former governor of Ondo state, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; former Senator George Akume; former spokesman to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Sunday Dare; and former Minister of State, Pauline Tallen.

Lawan added that the screening of the nominees will commence on Wednesday.

Source: THISDAY

