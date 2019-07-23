Keyamo, Saraki, Aregbesola, Mamora, Sylva, Akume Make Buhari’s Ministerial Shortlist

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded names of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate.

In a letter addressed to Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and read at plenary on Tuesday, the nominees include Festus Keyamo, SAN; former Senator Gbemisola Saraki; former governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola; former Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora; former governor of Bayelsa state, Timipre Sylva; former governor of Ondo state, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; former Senator George Akume; former spokesman to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Sunday Dare; and former Minister of State, Pauline Tallen.

Lawan added that the screening of the nominees will commence on Wednesday.

Source: THISDAY