Finally, Buhari Transmits List of Ministerial Nominees to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally sent his list of ministerial nominees to the senate, TheCable can report.

Unlike during his first term when he appointed only 36 ministers — one per state — he has decided to also appoint one per geo-political zone, bringing the total to 42.

The list was sent to the senate on Monday evening via executive communication and is expected to be read on the floor of the senate on Tuesday.

The senate, which will be proceeding on a two-month recess on Thursday, is expected to screen the nominees.

Contrary to speculations, only about 12 ministers will be re-appointed from the former cabinet.

Source: The Cable