1.4 Million Undocumented Immigrants Face Deportation In The U.S., Including 3,690 Nigerians

The United States government is carrying out a large-scale deportation operation targeting undocumented immigrants, with about 3,690 Nigerians among those facing removal.

A document from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations reveals that as of November 24, 2024, 1,445,549 non-citizens are on ICE’s non-detained docket with final removal orders. The data, categorized by nationality, places Mexico and El Salvador at the top of the list, with 252,044 and 203,822 individuals, respectively, at risk of deportation.

ICE enforces immigration laws and works to prevent illegal immigration and cross-border crimes. The ongoing deportation efforts align with President Donald Trump’s policy to strengthen immigration enforcement.

On Thursday last week, U.S. authorities arrest hundreds of undocumented migrants, while others board military aircraft for deportation, marking the start of Trump’s mass deportation initiative. Many Nigerians living illegally in the U.S. fear they may be among those targeted as enforcement operations continue.

Since assuming office as the 47th President of the United States, Trump has signed executive orders tightening immigration laws, including ending birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants. He has also declared a national emergency at the Mexico-U.S. border, deploying additional military personnel and vowing to deport individuals labeled as “criminal aliens.”

As part of the U.S. deportation efforts, Colombian President Gustavo Petro initially refuses to allow U.S. military planes carrying deportees to land in Colombia, citing concerns over human rights violations. This leads to a diplomatic standoff between both nations.

After negotiations, Colombia agrees to accept deportation flights, ensuring what it describes as “dignified conditions” for returning Colombians. The White House confirms on Sunday night that because Colombia accepts U.S. terms, tariffs and sanctions previously threatened by Trump are put on hold.

However, the U.S. maintains visa sanctions on Colombian officials until the first deportation flight arrives in the country.

Earlier in the day, Trump announces a series of retaliatory measures, including a 25% tariff on Colombian imports, set to increase to 50% after a week if Colombia continues blocking deportation flights. He also threatens financial sanctions, a travel ban on Colombian government officials, and the revocation of their visas.

Colombia’s foreign ministry later releases a statement confirming that the two countries resolve the dispute, allowing deportation flights to resume.