The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) comprising the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and 45 other opposition parties have formally adopted a former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate in the 2019 elections.

The chairman of the coalition and a former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said this on Wednesday in Abuja at the opening of a meeting of the national chairmen of the parties involved.

