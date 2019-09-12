Kevin Hart Leaves Hospital after 10 days

Kevin Hart has been released from the Los Angeles hospital where he’s spent the last 10 days, following a car crash that left him with serious back injuries.

According to TMZ, Hart has been transferred to a live-in rehab facility where he’s undergoing intensive physical therapy. It’s expected he’ll stay there about a week as the three spinal fractures caused by the crash continue to heal. Sources told the site that he’s “glad” to be out of the hospital, and that he’s grateful to be alive.

Hart was in the passenger seat of his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda around 1 a.m. on September 1 when the driver, his friend Jared Black, swerved off Mulholland Highway in Malibu and landed in a ditch. E! reports that Black was airlifted from the scene, and his current condition is unknown. Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, was also in the car and suffered minor injuries.

Hart had bought himself the car in July for his 40th birthday.

Earlier this week, Hart’s friend, Jumanjii co-star and…father?…assured fans that Hart was doing well. Per People: