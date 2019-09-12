FG Pledges to Support, Empower Nigerian Returnees from South Africa

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has given an assurance that the government would support Nigerians who are being evacuated back to the country from South Africa in the wake of xenophobic attacks.

The first batch of returnees numbering about 188, had departed South Africa on Wednesday, via the Air Peace Airline after an eight-hour delay.

According to Channels TV’s correspondent in South Africa, some persons had been turned back over inadequate documentation for travelling with children, while about seven others were detained for allegedly entering the country illegally.

Mrs Dabiri who also confirmed that the delay was as a result of immigration issues, however, noted that the situation had been resolved and the first batch was on their way.

According to her, immediately they arrive, they would each be given sim cards and airtime that would last almost two months to help them stay in touch with their families.

“The bank of industry will also be here to offer some entrepreneurship programme and some support to start a small business and there would be some stipends for transportation to take you home and we will profile them and for those who want to get any training, they will decide what kind of training they want to do and the Bank of industry will be there to provide it,” Dabiri said.

More names remain on the voluntary evacuation list and hopefully, a second flight will be arriving in Johannesburg to fetch them.

Source: Channels TV