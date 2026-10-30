Kenyan links emerge in $200m US ghost-student fraud investigation

By Emmanuella Opara | October 30th, 2026

KEY POINTS

The US Department of Justice says an alleged student aid fraud scheme may have cost American taxpayers more than $200m since at least 2021.

The investigation has linked some of the activities to a network associated with Kenyan nationals.

Five defendants have been charged, while more than $750,000 in cryptocurrency linked to the scheme has been seized.

Investigators identified 830,840 potentially fraudulent Federal Student Aid identification numbers connected to nearly $130m.

More than 40 investigations are ongoing across 26 FBI field offices.

MAIN STORY

The United States Department of Justice has uncovered an alleged $200m federal student aid fraud scheme involving stolen identities, fake university enrolments and the diversion of government funds, with investigators tracing some of the proceeds to associates in Kenya.

The department announced the first results of Operation Ghostbusters on Thursday, describing it as a nationwide investigation into the alleged exploitation of federal student assistance programmes.

As part of the operation, five defendants have been charged, while authorities have seized more than $750,000 in cryptocurrency allegedly linked to the scheme through a network associated with Kenyan nationals.

The alleged fraud involved criminals obtaining the personal information of American citizens and using it to submit false applications for federal student loans and grants through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid system.

The stolen identities were subsequently used to enrol fictitious students, commonly referred to as ghost students, in colleges and universities to qualify for financial assistance.

According to the department, the individuals whose identities were stolen were not necessarily aware that they had been enrolled in educational institutions. The fictitious students also did not attend the classes for which the financial aid was approved.

Fraudsters allegedly manipulated records to make the fake students appear to participate in classes and complete coursework, allowing them to maintain eligibility for continued payments.

After the funds were released, refunds were redirected to bank accounts controlled by the criminal network. Individuals based in the United States allegedly acted as money mules, receiving and transferring the proceeds to associates overseas, including in Kenya.

The investigation has identified several cases across different states.

In New Jersey, three defendants, Mabed Patricia Utate-Alberto, Patricia Arisleydi Perez and George Arturo Alfau Mendez, were accused of working with associates in Kenya between March 2021 and January 2026 to obtain more than $1m in federal student aid.

The trio allegedly received the money through American bank accounts after fraudulent applications were submitted using stolen identities. They were accused of transferring the proceeds to co-conspirators in Kenya after retaining their shares. All three have been arrested, while the Justice Department said it would pursue charges against two Kenya-based associates.

In Virginia, a Kenyan national was indicted on October 21 over an alleged scheme involving more than $1.44m. The individual was accused of moving the funds through multiple bank accounts before transferring at least $1.3m in thousands of transactions to accounts in the United States and Kenya.

Another Kenyan citizen, Francis Mogambi, was indicted in Nebraska over allegations that he worked with associates in Kenya between November 2025 and May 2026 to steal the identities of American citizens, enrol them in educational institutions and redirect student aid payments.

The indictment alleged that Mogambi retained 30 per cent of the proceeds and transferred the remainder to his associates in Kenya. He was also accused of telling a prospective recruit that he earned $2,000 weekly from the operation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation identified more than $32m in losses from similar ghost-student schemes, with the department saying additional losses were suspected.

Investigators also identified 830,840 potentially fraudulent Federal Student Aid identification numbers linked to nearly $130m in September and October 2026. They recommended that the Department of Education disable the affected numbers.

The Justice Department said the alleged fraud had been operating since at least 2021, with estimates placing the total value of the scheme above $200m.

The investigation was opened by the FBI’s Richmond Field Office following a referral from the US Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General. More than 40 cases are now open across 26 FBI field offices and over 20 US Attorneys’ Offices.

THE ISSUES

The alleged scheme highlights how stolen personal information can be exploited to access public education funds without the knowledge or participation of the individuals whose identities are used.

It also points to the cross-border nature of the suspected operation, with money allegedly moving through American bank accounts before being transferred to associates in Kenya.

The identification of more than 830,000 potentially fraudulent aid identification numbers suggests that the investigation extends beyond the five defendants already charged. However, the department has not established that every flagged identification number resulted in a completed fraudulent payment.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Today, we are announcing the first results of Operation Ghostbusters — a nationwide effort to stop a major fraud scheme targeting federal student aid, low-income Americans, and the American taxpayer,” Colin McDonald, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division, said.

“The Department is charging five defendants and announcing the seizure of more than $750,000 in cryptocurrency tied to this scheme through a network associated with Kenyan nationals,” McDonald said.

“If you steal American identities, if you steal taxpayer dollars, if you exploit programs meant to help students build a future — we will find you. Whether you are in Nebraska, New Jersey, Virginia, or Nairobi, we will pursue you,” McDonald said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Justice Department said the investigation remained ongoing, with authorities continuing to work with Kenyan officials to recover funds and pursue suspects based outside the United States.

The operation is also expected to continue examining suspected cases across the country as investigators work through the more than 40 open investigations.

BOTTOM LINE

The US investigation has exposed an alleged cross-border operation that used stolen identities and fictitious student enrolments to obtain federal education funds. Although five defendants have been charged and cryptocurrency seized, authorities are still tracing the suspected proceeds and pursuing other individuals linked to the scheme. The charges and allegations against the defendants have not been proven in court.