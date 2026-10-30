FUNAAB mourns 300-level student who died from sickle cell complications

By Emmanuella Opara | October 30th, 2026

KEY POINTS

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, has lost a 300-level student, Oluyemi Benjamin Oluwadamilare.

The Plant Physiology and Crop Production student died on October 28, 2026, following complications related to sickle cell disease.

The Students’ Union Government announced plans for a candlelight session in his honour on Friday evening.

The union extended condolences to his family, friends, coursemates and other members of the university community.

MAIN STORY

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has announced the death of a 300-level student, Oluyemi Benjamin Oluwadamilare, following complications related to sickle cell disease.

Oluwadamilare, who studied Plant Physiology and Crop Production (PPCP), died on Wednesday evening, October 28, 2026, according to a statement issued by the university’s Students’ Union Government on Thursday.

The union described his death as a painful loss to the university community and extended its condolences to his family, friends, coursemates and others who knew him.

It also offered prayers for strength and comfort for those mourning the deceased.

In a follow-up announcement on Friday, the Students’ Union Government disclosed plans to hold a candlelight session in his honour at the university’s College of Plant Science and Crop Production (COPLANT).

The gathering was scheduled for 6pm on Friday, October 30, to allow students and members of the university community to pay their last respects.

THE ISSUES

The student’s death has brought grief to the FUNAAB community, with the Students’ Union Government acknowledging the loss and organising a remembrance gathering for fellow students.

The university union’s announcement identified complications related to sickle cell disease as the cause of death but provided no further details about his illness or the circumstances surrounding his final hours.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“It is with deep sadness that the Students’ Union Government announces the passing of Oluyemi Benjamin Oluwadamilare, a 300-Level student of Plant Physiology and Crop Production (PPCP), who passed away on Wednesday evening, 28 October 2026, following complications related to sickle cell disease,” the Students’ Union Government said.

“His passing is a painful loss to the FUNAAB community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, coursemates and all those who knew and loved him,” the union said.

“FUNAABites, we will be converging at COPLANT this evening, Friday, 30 October, 6:00pm for a candlelight session in honour of our late colleague, Oluyemi Benjamin Oluwadamilare, as we pay our last respects,” the union said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The candlelight session was scheduled to take place at COPLANT at 6pm on Friday, October 30. The gathering was intended to provide students and other members of the university community an opportunity to honour the deceased.

BOTTOM LINE

FUNAAB is mourning the death of 300-level student Oluyemi Benjamin Oluwadamilare, who died following complications related to sickle cell disease. His colleagues are marking his passing with a candlelight session in his honour.