Osimhen, partner welcome second child, name baby girl Liora Audrey

By Emmanuella Opara | October 30th 2026

KEY POINTS

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and his partner, Stefanie Kim Ladewig, have welcomed their second child together.

The couple named their newborn daughter Liora Audrey.

Galatasaray announced the birth through its official social media channels on Thursday.

The couple already have a daughter, Hailey.

Osimhen is expected to rejoin Galatasaray ahead of its upcoming league fixture against Konyaspor.

MAIN STORY

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and his partner, Stefanie Kim Ladewig, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Liora Audrey.

Osimhen’s club, Galatasaray, announced the arrival of the child on Thursday through its official social media platforms, congratulating the couple and wishing their newborn a healthy and happy life.

The birth marks the couple’s second child together. They are already parents to a daughter, Hailey.

The announcement comes after reports earlier this month that Ladewig was involved in a minor road accident in Istanbul while pregnant. She was reportedly unhurt in the incident.

Osimhen, 27, plays for Turkish champions Galatasaray and the Nigeria national team. He has been in strong form for the club this season.

The Nigerian international is expected to link up with his teammates ahead of Galatasaray’s upcoming Turkish Süper Lig fixture against Konyaspor.

THE ISSUES

The arrival of the couple’s second child has attracted attention from football supporters in Nigeria and Turkey, following the announcement by Galatasaray.

For Osimhen, the family development comes during the ongoing football season, with the striker expected to return to club duties ahead of the team’s next league fixture.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Our Football A Team player Victor Osimhen and Stefanie have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

“We congratulate the couple Victor and Stefanie; we wish their newborn baby Liora Audrey a long, healthy, and happy life!” Galatasaray said in a post on its official X account.

WHAT’S NEXT

Osimhen is expected to rejoin Galatasaray’s squad ahead of its upcoming Süper Lig match against Konyaspor.

BOTTOM LINE

Victor Osimhen and Stefanie Kim Ladewig have welcomed their second child, Liora Audrey, with Galatasaray announcing the birth as the Nigerian striker continues his season with the Turkish club.