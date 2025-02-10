Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Diss Track Costs Drake Over 3 Million Instagram Followers

Drake’s reign as one of the most followed artists on Instagram has taken a major hit following Kendrick Lamar’s scathing diss track, Not Like Us. Since the track’s release in May 2024, the Canadian rapper has lost over 3 million followers on the platform, marking one of the most dramatic social media declines in his career.

The downward trend began almost immediately after the diss track went viral, with Drake’s Instagram account experiencing an average monthly loss of 345,000 followers. The figures show that the impact has been sustained over several months, reaching a peak in September 2024, when he lost a staggering 486,048 followers in a single month. The slump continued into early 2025, with January alone seeing another 406,095 followers disappearing from his count.

A Steady Decline in Followers

While the rap industry has long been accustomed to diss tracks and rap feuds, few have had the tangible social media impact that Not Like Us has inflicted on Drake. The numbers paint a clear picture of the steady decline:

Date Monthly Gained Followers May 2024 -73,337 June 2024 -426,267 July 2024 -336,521 August 2024 -358,575 September 2024 -486,048 October 2024 -417,033 November 2024 -318,402 December 2024 -287,227 January 2025 -406,095 Total -3,109,505

The sheer volume of followers lost is unprecedented for Drake, whose last significant decline occurred in September 2022 when his follower count dipped by 183,000. That loss, however, pales in comparison to the ongoing exodus triggered by Kendrick Lamar’s track.

The Power of Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us was more than just another diss track—it became a cultural moment. With sharp lyricism and a compelling beat, the song quickly resonated with listeners, prompting discussions about Drake’s credibility and status in hip-hop. The track’s impact extended beyond the music itself, influencing fan perceptions and, evidently, social media followings.

One of the most remarkable aspects of this trend is that Lamar himself does not have a business or creator Instagram account, meaning his follower count cannot be directly measured in contrast to Drake’s decline. However, the effect of his music on public opinion is undeniable. The fact that Not Like Us has sparked such an exodus from Drake’s Instagram suggests a significant shift in audience sentiment.

The Broader Implications

Drake’s dip in social media followers could have far-reaching consequences beyond just optics. Instagram serves as a key platform for celebrity branding, fan engagement, and business opportunities. A steady loss of followers could affect his influence on the platform, potentially impacting sponsorship deals, album promotions, and overall digital presence.

Furthermore, the decline underscores how powerful diss tracks remain in the hip-hop world, even in the social media age. While beefs in the past were primarily measured through record sales, concert attendance, and radio play, today, social media statistics provide a real-time barometer of an artist’s standing. Drake’s significant drop suggests that Not Like Us has successfully chipped away at his public image, at least among a portion of his audience.

Can Drake Recover?

While losing over 3 million followers is a significant blow, Drake remains one of the most followed musicians on Instagram. His ability to bounce back will depend on how he responds—whether through new music, public statements, or strategic branding efforts.

For now, the numbers don’t lie. Not Like Us hasn’t just dominated the charts—it’s rewritten the narrative of one of the biggest names in hip-hop. Whether this loss is a temporary setback or a sign of a deeper shift in audience perception remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Kendrick Lamar’s diss track has left an undeniable mark on Drake’s career and social media presence.