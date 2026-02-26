Reps Threaten Arrest Of REA Boss Over Missing Millions In Green Grants

KEY POINTS

The House Committee on Renewable Energy has mandated the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, to appear in person on Tuesday, March 2.

Lawmakers, led by Rep. Kwamoti Laori, have called for a warrant of arrest via the Inspector General of Police if the MD fails to honor this final summons.

The probe centers on the management of over $550 million in World Bank and AfDB grants, along with billions in domestic funds intended for rural power projects.

MAIN STORY

The House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy has intensified its oversight of Nigeria’s off-grid power sector, mandating the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, to appear before it on March 2. During an investigative hearing in Abuja on Wednesday, Committee Chairman Rep. Afam Ogene issued the directive after expressing dissatisfaction with the MD’s repeated absences.

Ogene warned that official duties must not be trivialized and ordered the agency to provide a comprehensive written response to all issues raised within 48 hours.

The investigation is part of a broader audit into the domiciliation of green energy projects and the utilization of massive foreign grants received since 2015. Lawmakers are particularly focused on accounting for $550 million from the World Bank and African Development Bank, as well as N13 billion contributed to the Rural Electrification Fund.

Committee members Rep. Kwamoti Laori and Rep. Shina Oyedeji described the MD’s absence as “highly disrespectful,” emphasizing that public officers must account for the stewardship of the substantial public and international funds under their management.

In defense of the agency, the Executive Director of Corporate Services, Gboyega Ayoade, tendered an unreserved apology, pleading for more time and insisting that the absence was not a deliberate act of disrespect. The REA is currently under intense scrutiny for the high failure rate of solar-powered streetlights and other infrastructure, with lawmakers questioning why projects costing millions often malfunction within six months of installation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We as lawmakers are elected to hold public officers accountable in line with sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 constitution as amended,” stated Rep. Afam Ogene .

. Rep. Kwamoti Laori warned: “Such act of disrespect must not be condoned any more… I call for a warrant of arrest to be issued through the Inspector General of Police.”

Gboyega Ayoade pleaded for leniency: "The absence of the MD was not deliberate or meant to disrespect the committee."

WHAT’S NEXT

The REA must submit its detailed written defense regarding grant expenditures and project status reports by Friday.

Abba Aliyu is expected to appear before the committee to answer questions on the $550 million World Bank facility and the Energizing Education Programme (EEP).

If the MD fails to appear on the scheduled date, the House is prepared to move a formal motion to compel his presence through the Inspector General of Police.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the REA is facing a crisis of accountability as the House of Representatives moves to ensure that international grants for rural electrification are not lost to “economic wastage.” With the threat of arrest looming, the agency must now provide transparent evidence that its multi-billion naira renewable energy projects are delivering value to the millions of Nigerians currently living in energy poverty.