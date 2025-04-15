Kasper Høgh And Ayoub El Kaabi Lead 2024/25 Europa League Scoring Charts

The UEFA Europa League has long been known as a platform where Europe’s rising stars and seasoned veterans showcase their talent on a continental stage, and the 2024/25 season has been no different. As the tournament inches toward its dramatic conclusion, the race for the top scorer award—often referred to as the Golden Boot—has captivated fans and analysts alike.

At the top of the leaderboard, two names currently stand shoulder to shoulder: Kasper Høgh of Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt and Ayoub El Kaabi of Greek side Olympiacos. Both players have found the net seven times each in this campaign, making them the leading marksmen in a competition filled with attacking brilliance.

Kasper Høgh: The Norwegian Machine

Kasper Høgh has been a revelation for Bodø/Glimt. Often seen as an underdog in European football, the Norwegian side has defied expectations, and Høgh has played a crucial role in their rise. The striker’s consistency and composure in front of goal have made him one of the most feared attackers in the tournament.

His standout performances came in the round of 16 clash against Olympiacos, where he bagged three goals across both legs, including a crucial brace in the first leg and another in the return fixture in Piraeus. These goals not only knocked Olympiacos out of the competition but also allowed Høgh to catch up with El Kaabi on the scoring chart.

At just 24, Høgh’s Europa League campaign is fast turning into a breakout moment in his career. If he continues at this pace, bigger clubs across Europe could come knocking soon.

Ayoub El Kaabi: A Warrior Cut Short

El Kaabi’s story this season is equally impressive but bittersweet. The Moroccan striker made a flying start, bagging seven goals early on and becoming the cornerstone of Olympiacos’s attacking play. However, injuries struck at a critical point—he missed both legs of the crucial round of 16 tie against Bodø/Glimt, a tie his team eventually lost.

Despite his absence in the knockouts, El Kaabi’s early exploits have kept him at the summit. His pace, movement, and clinical finishing helped Olympiacos get through the group stage and round of 32, but his injury has stalled both his personal journey and his team’s progress.

Whether or not he remains joint-top by the end of the season depends on how Høgh and other challengers perform in the remaining fixtures.

The Chasing Pack: Just One Strike Behind

The fight for the Golden Boot is far from a two-man race. Six other players are currently on six goals, just one shy of the top:

Václav Černý (Rangers)

(Rangers) Malick Fofana (Lyon)

(Lyon) Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahçe)

(Fenerbahçe) Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

(Galatasaray) Samu (Porto)

(Porto) Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)

Of these six, only Černý and Fofana remain in the competition. This gives them a genuine chance to leapfrog Høgh and El Kaabi in the coming rounds. Černý, in particular, has also contributed several assists and appears to be in the form of his life for Rangers.

Meanwhile, Nigerian fans have been keeping a keen eye on Victor Osimhen, whose tally of six goals for Galatasaray was impressive before their unfortunate exit in the knockout round play-offs. Though out of the competition, Osimhen’s performances were a strong reminder of why he is considered one of Africa’s best strikers.

Other Notable Names on the Leaderboard

The top scorers chart isn’t only about those with seven or six goals. Several other high-profile names have made significant contributions:

Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) – 5 goals

– 5 goals Kenneth Taylor (Ajax) – 5 goals

– 5 goals Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) – 5 goals

– 5 goals Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) – 5 goals

These players, though not leading the chart, have been pivotal to their teams’ journeys and could still make a final push, depending on how far their clubs progress.

Most Assists: Rayan Cherki Lights It Up

While goals win games, assists are equally vital. Rayan Cherki of Lyon leads the assist chart with eight assists, showcasing his creative brilliance in midfield. The Frenchman has been a joy to watch, consistently unlocking defenses with pinpoint passes.

Hot on his heels is Dries Mertens of Galatasaray with six assists, followed by Georges Mikautadze, another Lyon player, with five. These players have not only elevated their teammates’ performances but also enhanced their own reputations as playmakers.

Combined Contributions: Cherki Again Leads

When goals and assists are combined, Rayan Cherki once again emerges as the most productive player with 11 goal contributions. His influence has been unmatched, and if Lyon go all the way, he could be a contender for Player of the Tournament.

The rest of the top combined contributors include:

Georges Mikautadze (Lyon) – 9

– 9 Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt) – 8

– 8 Václav Černý (Rangers) – 8

– 8 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – 7

– 7 Dries Mertens (Galatasaray) – 7

– 7 Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray) – 7

These stats show how impactful these players have been, not just in scoring but also in creating chances.

A Rare Hat-trick: Bruno Fernandes’ Masterclass

The 2024/25 Europa League has seen just one hat-trick so far—scored by Bruno Fernandes in Manchester United’s 4-1 demolition of Real Sociedad on 13 March 2025. The Portuguese midfielder pulled the strings and demonstrated his all-round attacking prowess.

This performance was a standout moment in the tournament and helped Fernandes enter the list of top combined contributors with seven.

Final Thoughts: A Battle to the Finish

With the quarter-final second legs approaching, all eyes will be on Høgh, Fofana, and Černý to see who can push ahead in the race for the Golden Boot. While El Kaabi’s campaign appears over unless a miraculous return occurs, his early performances ensured his name will not be forgotten.

The 2024/25 UEFA Europa League has proven once again why it remains a platform of both development and drama. Whether it’s underdogs rising, stars delivering, or newcomers making their mark—this tournament continues to provide footballing theatre of the highest order.

As a Nigerian football lover and journalist, it’s especially exciting to witness names like Osimhen, Dessers, and Akgün on these leaderboards, showcasing African excellence on the European stage. Who will win the Golden Boot? Who will lift the trophy? One thing is certain: the drama is far from over.