Kano varsity secures accreditation for 20 courses ahead of maiden session

By Emmanuella Opara | October 30th, 2026

KEY POINTS

Federal University of Science and Technology, Kabo, Kano State, has secured accreditation for 20 courses ahead of its first academic session.

The accredited programmes include medical courses.

Pro-Chancellor Grace Laoye-Tomori credited Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin with supporting the institution’s establishment and conversion into a university.

Barau urged the university’s management to maintain high academic standards and sustain the progress recorded.

MAIN STORY

The Federal University of Science and Technology, Kabo, Kano State, has secured accreditation for 20 courses, including medical programmes, ahead of the commencement of its maiden academic session.

The accreditation was disclosed during a courtesy visit by the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of the Governing Council, Grace Laoye-Tomori, and other council members to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday.

Laoye-Tomori briefed the senator on the development, describing the accreditation as an important step towards the commencement of academic activities.

She also acknowledged Jibrin’s contributions to the establishment and development of the institution, which began as the Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, before its conversion into a university.

According to her, the senator sponsored the bill establishing the federal polytechnic in 2016 and later facilitated its conversion into a university in 2025.

Jibrin, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, congratulated the Governing Council, management and staff, urging them to sustain the achievement by maintaining high academic standards.

He also thanked President Bola Tinubu for signing the bill that converted the institution into a university and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting its development.

The senator said access to quality education and relevant skills was essential to preparing young Nigerians for national development, describing the country’s human resources, particularly its youth, as its greatest asset.

THE ISSUES

The accreditation of 20 courses marks a key step towards the university’s planned commencement of academic activities. The inclusion of medical programmes also indicates that the institution has secured approval for courses in that area.

However, the university’s next task will be to sustain the academic standards required to deliver the accredited programmes.

The institution’s transition from a federal polytechnic to a university followed legislative action initiated in 2016 and completed through its conversion in 2025.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Today, we have 20 outstanding courses accredited, including medical programmes. On behalf of the Governing Council, management, staff and students, we sincerely appreciate his tremendous contributions to the development of this institution,” Grace Laoye-Tomori, Pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of the Governing Council, said.

“I am delighted with the remarkable progress recorded by the Federal University of Science and Technology, Kabo, within such a short period. I commend the Governing Council, management and staff for this achievement and urge them to sustain the momentum by maintaining the highest standards of academic excellence,” Senator Barau Jibrin, Deputy President of the Senate, said.

“Our greatest asset as a nation is our human resources, particularly the youth. We must ensure they have access to quality education and the necessary skills to drive national development,” Jibrin added.

WHAT’S NEXT

The university is expected to proceed towards the commencement of its maiden academic session, with the 20 accredited courses providing the basis for its initial academic activities.

BOTTOM LINE

The Federal University of Science and Technology, Kabo, has secured accreditation for 20 courses, including medical programmes, ahead of its first academic session, following its transition from a federal polytechnic to a university.