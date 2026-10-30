CIBN to examine bank recapitalisation, industrial growth at 2026 fellowship investiture

By Emmanuella Opara | October 30th, 2026

KEY POINTS

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria will examine how banks can use fresh capital from the recapitalisation exercise to support industrial development.

The discussion will feature at the institute’s 2026 Fellowship Investiture in Lagos on October 31.

NESG Chief Executive Officer, Dr Tayo Aduloju, will deliver the keynote address.

A total of 755 people will receive recognition, including 18 honorary fellows, 460 elected fellows and 277 honorary senior members.

MAIN STORY

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) will examine how banks can deploy capital raised through the ongoing recapitalisation exercise to support Nigeria’s industrial transformation at its 2026 Fellowship Investiture scheduled for Saturday, October 31, in Lagos.

The event will focus on the theme, ‘Bank Recapitalisation: Leveraging New Bank Capital for Nigeria’s Industrial Transformation’, with the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Dr Tayo Aduloju, delivering the keynote address.

The discussion comes as banks adjust to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalisation requirements, which raised minimum capital thresholds and renewed attention on the capacity of lenders to finance businesses, infrastructure and productive sectors of the economy.

The institute said the event would bring together banking executives, policymakers, government officials, investors and academics to consider how stronger bank capital could improve access to finance and support economic growth.

Beyond the policy discussion, the investiture will recognise individuals for their contributions to banking and the wider economy.

Among those scheduled to receive honorary fellowship awards are the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Sam Egube; the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, Mr Thompson Sunday; the Governor of the Bank of Sierra Leone, Dr Ibrahim Stevens; and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Quest Merchant Bank, Mr Afolabi Olorode.

Other recipients include the Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc and former Group Chairman of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Mr Emmanuel Ikazoboh; the Vice Chairman of Famfa Oil Limited, Chief Folorunsho Alakija; the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi; and the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku.

According to the institute, 755 people will be recognised at the ceremony. Eighteen recipients will receive honorary fellowship awards, 460 Associates will be elevated to elected Fellows, while 277 senior management staff of banks and members of the academic community will receive honorary senior membership.

The Team Lead of Corporate Communication and Brand Management at CIBN, Mr Taofik Sanni, said the awards recognise meritorious service, commitment to ethics and professionalism, and contributions to banking and the economy in Nigeria and internationally.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Doris Uzoka-Anite, are expected to attend as special guests of honour.

The Chief Executive Officer of Crosse Pointe Capital & Advisory Ltd and Wakilin Sokoto, Mallam Bello Maccido, will chair the hybrid event.

THE ISSUES

The investiture comes as the banking sector responds to the CBN’s higher minimum capital requirements. The exercise has placed greater emphasis on the ability of banks to strengthen their balance sheets and support lending to businesses and productive sectors.

The CIBN’s planned discussion will focus on how the additional capital can be channelled towards industrial development, rather than being viewed only as a regulatory requirement.

The event will also recognise professionals and public figures whose contributions the institute says have advanced banking and economic development.

WHAT’S NEXT

The 2026 Fellowship Investiture is scheduled to hold in Lagos on October 31. The programme will combine the keynote address and discussions on recapitalisation with the conferment of fellowships and honorary senior memberships.

BOTTOM LINE

The CIBN is using its 2026 Fellowship Investiture to examine how stronger bank capital can support Nigeria’s industrial development, while recognising 755 individuals for their contributions to banking and the economy.