Kano governor swears in two commissioners, assigns information and solid minerals portfolios

By Emmanuella Opara | November 7th 2026

KEY POINTS

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has sworn in two new commissioners.

Sanusi Tofa was appointed Commissioner for Information, while Balarabe Gani will head the Ministry of Solid Minerals.

Yusuf urged the appointees to uphold transparency, accountability and professionalism.

The governor tasked the new commissioners with improving public communication and developing the state’s solid minerals sector.

MAIN STORY

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has sworn in two new commissioners, appointing former Director-General of Media and Publicity, Sanusi Tofa, and former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Balarabe Gani, to his cabinet.

Tofa was appointed Commissioner for Information, while Gani will oversee the Ministry of Solid Minerals.

The commissioners took their oaths of office at the Government House in Kano on Friday night, with the state Attorney-General, Abdulkareem Maude, administering the oath.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad, Yusuf charged the appointees to discharge their responsibilities with dedication, humility, transparency and accountability in line with his administration’s Kano First Agenda.

The governor reminded them that public office carried significant responsibilities and required high standards of integrity, professionalism and discipline.

He specifically tasked Tofa, who previously served as Director-General of Media and Publicity at the Government House, with ensuring timely and effective communication of government policies, programmes and activities.

Yusuf also directed the new Information Commissioner to intensify public awareness campaigns against drug abuse, illicit drug trafficking and tobacco consumption.

He urged Tofa to work with the Kano State Multi-Agency Task Force on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to strengthen public sensitisation across the state.

For Gani, the governor emphasised the need to develop the solid minerals sector and position it as a significant contributor to Kano’s economic growth.

Yusuf said the appointments were based on merit, competence and integrity, expressing confidence that the new commissioners would contribute to his administration’s development objectives.

He also commended the state lawmakers, led by Speaker Jibril Ismaila Falgore, for their cooperation during the screening and confirmation of the nominees.

THE ISSUES

The appointments place public communication and solid minerals development among the responsibilities of the newly constituted cabinet members.

The Information Ministry is expected to play a role in communicating government activities while supporting public awareness efforts, particularly on drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Meanwhile, the solid minerals portfolio carries responsibility for advancing the sector’s contribution to the state’s economy.

WHAT’S NEXT

The two commissioners are expected to assume their respective responsibilities and implement the directives issued by the governor.

Tofa will focus on government communication and public sensitisation, while Gani is expected to pursue initiatives aimed at developing Kano’s solid minerals sector.

BOTTOM LINE

Yusuf’s latest appointments strengthen his cabinet in information management and solid minerals development, with the governor setting expectations around accountability, public engagement and economic growth.