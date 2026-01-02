Kano Executive Council Approves ₦6.9bn For Key Development Projects

The Kano State Executive Council has approved more than ₦6.9 billion for the execution of critical projects targeted at improving social welfare and accelerating infrastructural development across the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Waiya, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists after the 36th Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Kano.

According to Waiya, the council approved ₦859.2 million as compensation for structures affected by the construction of a five-kilometre road in Tudun Wada Local Government Area.

He further stated that ₦358.5 million was approved for stormwater drainage projects in Kano Municipal, while ₦896 million was earmarked for the reconstruction of a failed culvert in Kiru Local Government Area.

The council also approved ₦2.6 billion for the construction of the Yandodo–Mai-Allo Road, ₦1.2 billion for box culvert construction, and ₦431.7 million for the graduation and empowerment programme of the Entrepreneurship Institute.

Additional approvals include ₦85.6 million for water pipeline extension in Gwale, ₦285 million for classroom construction, and ₦157.7 million for the organisation of an anti-corruption workshop.

Waiya added that the council approved the transmission of four executive bills to the Kano State House of Assembly, alongside the implementation of the state’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy and Manual.

The bills include the Kano State Local Governments Administration Bill 2025, the Kano State Economic Planning and Development Council Bill 2025, the Kano State Education Bill 2025, and the Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Dambatta Law 2025, which seeks to rename the institution.

The council also reviewed several awards recognising achievements in digital transformation, leadership excellence, housing development, healthcare delivery, community development, and support for vulnerable groups.

Waiya disclosed that development partners, during the meeting, presented a skills acquisition training package and donated a 32-seater coaster bus to the state.