 Akpabio Withdraws All Defamation Suits Against Natasha, Others

In a New Year gesture aimed at reconciliation, Senate President Godswill Akpabio has withdrawn all defamation lawsuits he instituted against several individuals, including Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpabio announced on Thursday during the New Year Mass at Sacred Heart Parish, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where he revealed that a sermon delivered by the Parish Priest prompted a change of heart.

According to the Senate President, he had filed nearly nine separate court cases over alleged slander and defamation before deciding to discontinue them.

“I had almost nine cases in court against individuals who defamed me, who lied against me and slandered my name. But as I listened to the priest, I realised he was speaking directly to me. Therefore, I have instructed my solicitors to withdraw all the cases,” Akpabio told the congregation.

The sermon, delivered by the Parish Priest and Vicar-General of the Catholic Diocese of Uyo, Very Reverend Father Donatus Udoette, urged worshippers to let go of past grievances and embrace peace as the new year begins.

“All of us carry some luggage of pain and hurt. You must let go if you truly want to move forward,” Father Udoette said.

The withdrawal of the lawsuits—particularly those involving Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan—brings to an end a series of high-profile legal disputes that had attracted widespread public attention.

Akpabio’s decision formally closes all pending defamation cases and signals a fresh start for the Senate President in 2026, while projecting a message of forgiveness, reconciliation and unity.

Political observers have described the move as a notable act of magnanimity, setting a hopeful and conciliatory tone for the new year.