Kano Agribusiness Firm Unveils Seed Processing Facility To Boost Tomato, Pepper Production

In a move aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s vegetable value chain and reducing dependence on imported seeds, a Kano-based agribusiness firm, Seed Project Company Limited, now rebranded as SeedPro Africa, has unveiled a state-of-the-art vegetable seeds processing facility.

The company also announced plans to introduce six new tomato and pepper seed varieties into the market as part of efforts to enhance local production, improve nutrition and build climate resilience among farmers.

The Chief Executive Officer of SeedPro Africa, Dr Zainab Gwadabe, disclosed this on Saturday at the firm’s 20th anniversary celebration in Kano, during which the company also launched a home gardening kit designed to support household-level food production.

Dr Gwadabe described the newly unveiled facility, said to be the first of its kind in Nigeria, as a major milestone in the local seed industry. She explained that the plant would support the processing and packaging of locally produced vegetable seeds, while helping farmers mitigate the impact of foreign exchange volatility on agricultural inputs.

According to her, the company is set to roll out six improved seed varieties, comprising four tomato varieties and two pepper varieties, developed to address climate stress and nutritional deficiencies.

“Two of the tomato varieties are heat-tolerant and suitable for production during the wet season, while the other two are bio-fortified with beta-carotene to improve nutritional outcomes. The pepper varieties are also heat-tolerant,” she said.

Dr Gwadabe added that SeedPro Africa plans to further expand its product portfolio before the end of the year, introducing additional varieties to curb seed importation and protect farmers from exchange rate fluctuations.

Reflecting on the company’s two-decade journey, she noted that SeedPro Africa was among the pioneers of the seed business in Kano State and one of the first five registered seed companies in Nigeria.

“Today, Nigeria has over 600 registered seed companies, and we are proud to be among the first five, with 20 years of industry experience,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, the Senior Portfolio Officer at the Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF), Mr Michael Adibe, said the organisation was partnering with SeedPro Africa under its Investing in Women Nigeria project, in collaboration with the Kano State Ministries of Agriculture and Commerce.

Mr Adibe disclosed that AECF currently supports seven small and medium-scale agribusinesses in Kano State across key value chains, including groundnut, vegetables, seeds and dairy, with plans to onboard more enterprises and women-led cooperatives.

“SeedPro Africa has been our partner since 2024. We funded seed multiplication and seed processing, and the processing machines and greenhouse unveiled today were sponsored by AECF,” he said.

He added that the company works with about 5,000 farmers engaged in seed multiplication, providing them with farm tools, fertilisers, inputs and technical training, with a strong focus on women farmers.

According to Mr Adibe, the partnership will run from December 2024 to November 2027, with a target of reaching 5,000 women farmers and producing up to 10 metric tonnes of seeds annually through the greenhouse and processing facility.

“Our objective is to economically empower women farmers, enabling each to earn between $500 and $1,000 in net benefits annually,” he said, expressing confidence that the targets are achievable, given that key project assets are already operational.