FG, States, LGs Share N1.969trn December 2025 Federation Revenue

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has disbursed a total of N1.969 trillion as revenue accrued to the Federation Account for December 2025, shared among the Federal Government, state governments and local government councils.

The allocation was approved at the January FAAC meeting, according to a communiqué issued on Monday by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr Bawa Mokwa.

The communiqué disclosed that the total distributable revenue comprised N1.084 trillion in statutory revenue, N846.507 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT) and N38.110 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL).

It further revealed that gross revenue of N2.585 trillion was recorded in December 2025, from which N104.697 billion was deducted as cost of collection, while N511.585 billion went into transfers, refunds and savings.

According to FAAC, gross statutory revenue for the month stood at N1.631 trillion, representing a decline of N105.202 billion from the N1.736 trillion recorded in November 2025.

In contrast, gross VAT revenue rose significantly to N913.957 billion in December 2025, compared with N563.042 billion in the preceding month—an increase of N350.915 billion.

From the N1.969 trillion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received N653.500 billion, state governments received N706.469 billion, while local government councils received N513.272 billion. In addition, N96.083 billion, representing 13 per cent derivation revenue, was shared among the benefiting oil-producing states.

A breakdown of the N1.084 trillion statutory revenue showed that the Federal Government received N520.807 billion, states received N264.160 billion, and local governments got N203.656 billion, alongside the N96.083 billion derivation allocation.

From the N846.507 billion VAT revenue, the Federal Government received N126.976 billion, states received N423.254 billion, and local governments received N296.277 billion.

Similarly, of the N38.110 billion EMTL revenue, the Federal Government received N5.717 billion, state governments N19.055 billion, and local government councils N13.338 billion.

The communiqué noted that Companies Income Tax, Import Duty and VAT recorded significant increases in December 2025. It added that Oil and Gas Royalty, CET levies and fees rose marginally, while Excise Duty, Petroleum Profit Tax, and EMTL witnessed notable declines during the period.

