Kaduna State Resolves NUT Endwell Fund Dispute, Releases N548 Million To Teachers

The Kaduna State Government has resolved a long-standing dispute with the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) by releasing N548 million to the NUT Endwell Fund, a statutory deduction from teachers’ salaries designed to support them during and after their service.

The resolution came after the intervention of Governor Uba Sani, who directed the immediate release of the funds to the union.

The acting Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mubarak Mohammed, announced the resolution during a press conference in Kaduna on Thursday. He revealed that the dispute, which had lingered for several years, was settled following a series of negotiations between the state government and the NUT.

“I am pleased to inform you that Governor Uba Sani has successfully resolved the protracted dispute between the Kaduna State Government and the NUT regarding the NUT Endwell Fund,” Mohammed stated. “As part of the agreement, all litigation related to the fund will be discontinued, and the sum of N548 million will be released to the NUT to manage the Endwell Fund independently.”

Mohammed further explained that the NUT Endwell Scheme would undergo structural reforms to ensure greater efficiency and accountability. He praised Governor Sani for his unwavering commitment to education and teacher welfare since assuming office in May 2023.

“Governor Uba Sani has demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving access to quality education, increasing pupil enrollment and retention, and enhancing learning conditions in primary and secondary schools,” Mohammed said. “His role in resolving this issue is a testament to his exemplary leadership, fairness, and commitment to the overall development of Kaduna State.”

The resolution has been hailed as a significant step toward improving the relationship between the state government and the NUT, as well as boosting the morale of teachers in the state. Mohammed emphasized that the move would foster a renewed, cordial relationship between the government, the NUT, and Kaduna’s teaching workforce.

The NUT Kaduna State Chairman, Ibrahim Dalhatu, expressed gratitude to Governor Sani for his intervention, describing the release of the funds as a major milestone in improving teachers’ welfare.

“We are deeply appreciative of Governor Uba Sani’s commitment to resolving this dispute,” Dalhatu said. “The release of the N548 million to the NUT Endwell Fund will go a long way in enhancing the welfare of teachers in Kaduna State and ensuring their well-being during and after their service.”

The resolution of the dispute marks a significant achievement for the Kaduna State Government and underscores its commitment to addressing critical issues affecting the education sector. It also highlights Governor Sani’s proactive approach to fostering harmony and development in the state.